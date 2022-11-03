Three fun events in Denver this weekend

A weekend in Denver is sure to promise some fun events!

Here is what you can add to your weekend lineup:

Five Alarm 5k & Chili Cookoff - Sat, Nov 5th

Time: 10 AM - 2 PM

Location: Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar 18148 West 92nd Lane #Suite 100 Arvada, CO 80007

Details: Join us for our Five Alarm 5k & Chili Cook-Off at Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar in Arvada on Saturday, November 5th @ for a 5k-ish course that starts and ends at this awesome brewery! Weave through the surrounding area at whatever pace you like, no matter what, there’s a beer waiting for you at the finish line! We have start waves at 10:00 and 10:30am.

Once you finish with the run, you can indulge in chili from up to 30 Chili Cook-Off participants. Your 5k entry ticket comes with your first beer and tasters of the chili! Or you can purchase a Chili Cook-Off-only ticket for $5.

Visit here for more information

2. Cars & Broncos - Sat, Nov. 5th

Time: 11 AM - 2 PM

Location: Empower Field at Mile High 1701 Bryant Street Denver, CO 80204

Details: Join Autowash (The Official Car Wash of The Denver Broncos) for Cars & Broncos on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 with Empower Field at Mile High as the backdrop from 11am to 2pm. This is a FREE event for all auto participants and spectators! You can expect giveaways of Broncos memorabilia including autographed footballs and photos, gift cards to the Broncos team store, free Autowash product giveaways, axe throwing hosted by Axe Whoopin, and food and beverages from a variety of vendors.

Visit here for more information

3. Plants, Yoga, and Wine - Sat. Nov. 5th

Time: 1 PM - 3 PM

Location: The Infinite Monkey Theorem 3200 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205

Details: Enjoy an hour of yoga out on Infinite Monkey's patio soaking up that vitamin D with your new plant or indoors if there is too much moisture for you and your plant baby. After class make a new friend over a delicious glass of wine. When the weather is nice, we will flow outdoors so don't forget that sunscreen!

All Denver Yoga Social events are family-friendly with non-alcoholic options available!

Visit here for more information

-

Like what you read? I'm a mom of two, so I run on caffeine. Consider buying me a coffee ☕ to ensure more articles come your way!