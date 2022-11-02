Priciest ski resorts in the world this season

Snow sports are a favorite of many, especially during the winter and spring season. Skiing or snowboarding is a fun way to experience the adventure and excitement of mile-high mountains.
A viral TikTok video from @equitiesmanager1 dives into the priciest ski resorts in the world (which happen to all be in America).
He had compiled information from each resort's site with a single-day lift ticket, bought at the window on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 (peak season and regular season pricing).
The Top 10 most expensive ski resorts this season:
Note: prices are for single-day lift tickets.
- (Tie) Vail & Beavercreek, CO - $275
- Palisades / Tahoe, CA - $269
- Park City, UT - $259
- Breckenridge, CO - $255
- Deer Valley, UT - $249
- Northstar, CA - $235
- Keystone, CO - $225
- (Tie) Telluride & Aspen, CO - $219
- Copper Mountain, CO - $218
- Jackson Hole, WY - $215
But don't fret at these prices, there's an easy way to save money this season.
Your best bet is to buy a season pass. For example, the Epic Pass offers prime locations for just a fraction of the cost of a regular ticket purchased at the window. Enjoy discounted pricing until November 20th, where you can access 4 days at a park for just $370.
For ultimate all resorts access throughout the season, it is $899. Enjoy access to Vail, Breckenridge, Park City, and more - as well as limited access to partner resorts in North America, Europe, and Japan. This includes Epic Mountain Rewards like 20% off food, lodging, lessons, rentals, etc. You'll also have access to discounted tickets for friends and family.
