Priciest ski resorts in the world this season

Snow sports are a favorite of many, especially during the winter and spring season. Skiing or snowboarding is a fun way to experience the adventure and excitement of mile-high mountains.

A viral TikTok video from @equitiesmanager1 dives into the priciest ski resorts in the world (which happen to all be in America).

He had compiled information from each resort's site with a single-day lift ticket, bought at the window on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 (peak season and regular season pricing).

The Top 10 most expensive ski resorts this season:

Note: prices are for single-day lift tickets.

(Tie) Vail & Beavercreek, CO - $275 Palisades / Tahoe, CA - $269 Park City, UT - $259 Breckenridge, CO - $255 Deer Valley, UT - $249 Northstar, CA - $235 Keystone, CO - $225 (Tie) Telluride & Aspen, CO - $219 Copper Mountain, CO - $218 Jackson Hole, WY - $215

But don't fret at these prices, there's an easy way to save money this season.

Your best bet is to buy a season pass. For example, the Epic Pass offers prime locations for just a fraction of the cost of a regular ticket purchased at the window. Enjoy discounted pricing until November 20th, where you can access 4 days at a park for just $370.

For ultimate all resorts access throughout the season, it is $899. Enjoy access to Vail, Breckenridge, Park City, and more - as well as limited access to partner resorts in North America, Europe, and Japan. This includes Epic Mountain Rewards like 20% off food, lodging, lessons, rentals, etc. You'll also have access to discounted tickets for friends and family.

