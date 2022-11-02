Eat with six random women, new dining concept goes viral online

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Recently a TikTok video from @and.the.table has received massive interest for a new kind of dining experience. It reads, "Would you go to a restaurant where all six women showed up solo?"

@and.the.table Six women show up not knowing each other ready for conversation on what the theme is for the evening #dinnerparty #dinnerexperience #conversation #womenempowerment #womenowned #dinnerideas #femalefriendship ♬ Beat Goes On (Rhythm to the Brain) - Campbell

More information is shared on their website, including an introduction from the founder.

Going solo to networking events has never been my thing. I always felt like it was transactional, I get awkward, I don't know who to speak to and once I find someone, I feel like I stick to the same script about work worried that there's going to be a lag in conversation causing an uncomfortable silence. On the other hand, I wholeheartedly enjoy meeting new and ambitious women, cooking is my love language and in-depth conversation flows quiet naturally for me.This experience is a blend of both of those feelings. Around a table, a small group - no more than 6, of ambitious women where all of us come not knowing each other. Ready for delicious food and conversation past the conventional "what do you do?" to learn about the commonalities between us, even when we're just crossing each others path for the first time.
Each month I invite a group of women in to my home to eat delicious food, learn about one another and speak about the question on the table for the night. All women come solo not knowing the other women in attendance. This is even now expanding to other magnificent womens homes so there are more evenings to be a part of.

Here is a comment from the viral video:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kd42K_0iupO4sx00
TikTok | @and.the.table

For details on how it works and upcoming dates and locations, visit their website.

