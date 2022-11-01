New Snooze A.M. Eatery location opens in Denver

A breakfast favorite of many opens its fifth location in Denver. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will open on Wednesday, November 16th, located at 101 N. Broadway.

“Snooze got its start here in Denver and is proud to call the Mile High City home,” says David Birzon, Snooze CEO. “We’re excited to expand in our hometown and open our newest Snooze in a beautifully restored space in the thriving Baker neighborhood.”

Started in Denver, Colo. in 2006 by the breakfast-loving Schlegel brothers, Snooze specializes in innovative breakfasts made with responsibly sourced, fresh ingredients. Snooze is dedicated to bettering communities and the planet through thoughtful breakfast experiences and by following a robust set of sustainability guidelines, donating 1 percent of sales back to the community and raising funds for non-profits through annual events, such as Pancake Day and Bacon Day. The brand is also known for its commitment to its employees, a.k.a. “Snoozers,” and has been named top 10 for employees who would recommend their job to a friend for three years in a row on Glassdoor.

Enjoy menu favorites such as:

Snooze’s signature Pineapple Upside Down and Blueberry Danish Pancakes

Habanero Pork Belly Benny, a delicious egg benedict

Sandwich I am, a breakfast sandwich on a pretzel roll

Bravocado Toast, a plant-powered avocado toast delight

And many other breakfast favorites including omelets and french toast (along with kid's meals!)

Diners can customize their meals and taste their way through three pancake flavors with the Signature Pancake Flight, or sample two different Benedicts with the Benny Duo option. Various plant-based plates (including Bravocado Toast and tofu scramble) are available, as are plenty of gluten-free-friendly options.

Snooze takes responsible ingredient sourcing very seriously, setting its own standard with its Snooze Approved Food guidelines, which include cage-free eggs, antibiotic- and hormone-free meats from animals who do not experience confinement, and products that do not contain any EDTA, synthetic dyes, carrageenan, or any other offenders from Snooze’s lengthy 86’d ingredients list.

And while Snooze didn’t invent day drinking, it did perfect it: The full bar is replete with morning cocktails, local beers and spiked coffee beverages.

Drinks include these popular choices:

The signature Mmm Mmm Mimosa (Snooze’s proprietary sparkling wine, orange juice, and Pama Pomegranate Liqueur)

Seasonal libations (like the Pumpkin Martini made with Tito’s Vodka, house-made pumpkin spice syrup, and oat milk)

Spicy Bloody Marys

Located in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, Snooze South Broadway offers a bright, upbeat atmosphere, complete with killer playlist, for brunching seven days a week. The restaurant seats 100 and offers a roomy patio with an additional 56 seats.

Snooze will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Diners can download the Snooze app to reserve a spot on the waitlist, order takeout, or sign up for MySnooze Bennyfits loyalty program.

Snooze South Broadway is located at 101 N. Broadway, Suite 1, Denver, 80203, and its phone number is (720) 443-4540. For more information, visit the website.