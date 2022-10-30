What being a "Christian nation" means for Americans

45% of U.S. adults believe America’s founders intended the country to be a Christian nation, and many say they think it should be a Christian nation today, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

But what does it mean to be a "Christian nation"?

Of the 5,311 participants that were recently asked questions by the Pew Research Center about whether the U.S. should be a “Christian nation,” here is what they said.

34% of all U.S. adults believe a Christian nation means you are guided by Christian beliefs or values

While almost half (48%) of those that think the U.S. should be a Christian nation means that they believe we should be guided by Christian beliefs

18% of all adults believe it means to have Christian-based laws or governance

Only 1% of adults believe it is to be founded on Christian principles or simply, "conservative"

In this open-response question, here is what those interviewed had to say.

In your own words, what does the phrase ‘Christian nation’ mean to you?

Examples of responses among those who say the U.S. should be a Christian nation.

“A country based on Christian beliefs. Freedom of religion, all men being created equal. While belief in the 10 Commandments would be great, imagine life in the U.S. if only four to 10 were kept! People need to believe in something/someone higher than themselves.”

“Belief in the underpinning philosophy of Judeo-Christian traditions, which includes loving thy neighbor, belief in service to a higher power than yourself, individualism, free will and traditional morality.”

“Attributing all that we have to God or a supreme being.”

Examples of responses among those who said the U.S. should not be a Christian nation.

“‘Christian’ used to be code for polite and decent; now it’s code for the opposite. A ‘Christian nation’ would be intolerant, inflexible and ultimately brutal.”

“I don’t like that term, but to me it means theocracy. I realize other people mean it in different ways, such as to refer to the fact that most people in America are Christian. But to pretend that the nation somehow belongs to Christians just because they happen to be the majority excludes everyone else.”

“A White Christian ethno-state.”

-

Like what you read? I'm a mom of two, so I run on caffeine. Consider buying me a coffee ☕ to ensure more articles come your way!