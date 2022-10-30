Costumes in each state that top the charts this Halloween

Inna D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ex5M5_0irja1An00
Corey Sitkowski | Pexels

With Halloween right around the corner, you likely have your costume ready. That or you're scrambling to Party City last minute. Either way, you might be wondering "is my costume unique?". Here's how you can tell if you really hit it out of the park this year.

In the recently released, Google Frightgeist, search data was compiled to find the most popular costumes in America.

Here are the Top 10 most commonly searched costumes in the US:

  1. Witch
  2. Spider-Man
  3. Dinosaur
  4. Stranger Things
  5. Fairy
  6. Pirate
  7. Rabbit
  8. Cheerleader
  9. Cowboy
  10. Harley Quinn

Top 10 costumes by state:

  • Alaska - Rabbit
  • Alabama - Witch,
  • Arkansas - Cheerleader,
  • Arizona - Dinosaur,
  • California - Spider-Man
  • Colorado - Witch,
  • Connecticut - Stranger Things
  • District of Columbia - Paw Patrol
  • Delaware - Rabbit
  • Florida - Pirate
  • Georgia - Spider-Man
  • Hawaii - Stranger Things
  • Iowa - Witch
  • Idaho - Witch
  • Illinois - Stranger Things
  • Indiana - Spider-Man
  • Kansas - Fairy
  • Kentucky - Witch
  • Louisiana - Stranger Things
  • Massachusetts - Dinosaur
  • Maryland - Fairy
  • Maine - Pirate
  • Michigan - Witch
  • Minnesota - The Renaissance
  • Missouri - Witch
  • Mississippi - 1980’s
  • Montana - Witch
  • North Carolina - Fairy
  • North Dakota - Pirate
  • Nebraska - Dinosaur
  • New Hampshire - Stranger Things
  • New Jersey - Spider-Man
  • New Mexico - Clown
  • Nevada - Spider-Man
  • New York - Fairy
  • Ohio - Dinosaur
  • Oklahoma - Fairy
  • Oregon - Fairy
  • Pennsylvania - Stranger Things
  • Rhode Island - Vampire
  • South Carolina - Cheerleader
  • South Dakota - Dinosaur
  • Tennessee - Dinosaur
  • Texas - Spider-Man
  • Utah - Witch
  • Virginia - Spider-Man
  • Vermont - 1980’s
  • Washington - Witch
  • Wisconsin - Spider-Man
  • West Virginia - Witch
  • Wyoming - Toy Story

And if you're wanting something a little more creative, or having trouble coming up with a costume, try out Frightgeist's costume generator.

Happy Halloween!

-

Like what you read? I'm a mom of two, so I run on caffeine. Consider buying me a coffeeto ensure more articles come your way!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Costumes# Halloween Costume# America# Costume Ideas

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, Marketer, and Mother. You can expect interesting nationwide content and Colorado-specific stories!

Denver, CO
2096 followers

More from Inna D

Denver, CO

Three fun events in Denver this weekend

A weekend in Denver is sure to promise some fun events!. Location: Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar 18148 West 92nd Lane #Suite 100 Arvada, CO 80007. Details: Join us for our Five Alarm 5k & Chili Cook-Off at Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar in Arvada on Saturday, November 5th @ for a 5k-ish course that starts and ends at this awesome brewery! Weave through the surrounding area at whatever pace you like, no matter what, there’s a beer waiting for you at the finish line! We have start waves at 10:00 and 10:30am.

Read full story

Priciest ski resorts in the world this season

Snow sports are a favorite of many, especially during the winter and spring season. Skiing or snowboarding is a fun way to experience the adventure and excitement of mile-high mountains.

Read full story

Eat with six random women, new dining concept goes viral online

Recently a TikTok video from @and.the.table has received massive interest for a new kind of dining experience. It reads, "Would you go to a restaurant where all six women showed up solo?"

Read full story
Denver, CO

New Snooze A.M. Eatery location opens in Denver

A breakfast favorite of many opens its fifth location in Denver. Snooze, an A.M. Eaterywill open on Wednesday, November 16th, located at 101 N. Broadway. “Snooze got its start here in Denver and is proud to call the Mile High City home,” says David Birzon, Snooze CEO. “We’re excited to expand in our hometown and open our newest Snooze in a beautifully restored space in the thriving Baker neighborhood.”

Read full story

What being a "Christian nation" means for Americans

45% of U.S. adults believe America’s founders intended the country to be a Christian nation, and many say they think it should be a Christian nation today, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Read full story

Almost half of Americans believe America should be a "Christian nation"

45% of U.S. adults believe America’s founders intended the country to be a Christian nation, and many say they think it should be a Christian nation today, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Read full story
47 comments

Number of same-sex marriages has quadrupled in America

Almost a decade ago, America’s first legal same-sex wedding took place in Massachusetts. Since then, many took to celebrate their love with the allowance of the same rights as traditional couples, and the amount of gay marriages has grown drastically.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Vegan fried chik’n joint opens in Denver to virtual orders

If you're looking for delicious vegan options that can be delivered straight to your door, you're in luck!. Denverites will now be able to enjoy a menu of non-GMO, plant-based fried chik’n favorites for delivery and pick-up from Next Level Clucker.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Best Halloween events in Denver this weekend

It's the last weekend of October, and it's a Halloween blowout!. Come celebrate these spooky events that Denver has to offer. Location: Reelworks Denver 1399 35th Street Denver, CO 80205.

Read full story

A wedding day that is chosen the most in 2022

May through October is peak months for tying the knot. Summer weddings allow for outdoor festivities and fall features the beautiful changing colors of the trees. Weekends are an easy time that most have off work, meaning that Saturday is the most popular day to get married.

Read full story
3 comments

College enrollment down third year in a row

Fall undergraduate student enrollment has fell for the third straight year, according to a report from National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The data is based on 10.3 million undergraduate and graduate students, as reported by 63% of Title IV degree-granting institutions that are participating in the Clearinghouse as of September 29, 2022.

Read full story

Parler being purchased by Kanye West

Parler’s parent company announced the deal on Monday morning. They said Kanye West (now known as "Ye") had made “a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”

Read full story
1 comments

TikTok grows as major news source for Americans

Dancing video recordingPhoto by Ivan Samkov from Pexels. A quarter of Americans under the age of 30 admit to now regularly using TikTok as a news source, according to the Pew Research Center.

Read full story
2 comments

Study finds "boomer status" emojis

Emojis are an easy way to convey emotion in texts and ensure that nothing gets lost in translation. But apparently, the overuse of certain emojis can really show your age. By research from Perspectus Global, they surveyed 2,000 16 to 29-year-olds and found that people send an impressive 76 emojis per week.

Read full story
Idaho State

Man breaks world record by holding 150 lit candles in mouth

In a time when we're just excited to blow out candles on a birthday cake, one man takes it up a notch... According to UPI News, an Idaho man held 150 lit candles in his mouth for 30 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.

Read full story

Americans now spend 60 million fewer hours commuting to work each day

Work from HomePhoto by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels. According to WFH Research, post-covid lockdown, more than 15 percent of full-time employees remain fully remote, and an additional 30 percent work in hybrid arrangements.

Read full story
2 comments

1.3 million diabetic Americans have rationed insulin this year

According to the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, over a million people with diabetes in the US rationed their insulin in the past year. Dr. Adam Gaffney, the lead author of the study and a pulmonologist and critical care doctor at Harvard Medical School and Cambridge Health Alliance, told CNN this:

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Chick-fil-A to sell their salad dressings in stores

Chick-fil-A fan? Just can't get enough of their signature sauces? Here's good news for you. Almost two years after the popular chicken fast-food chain launched its sauces in stores, Chick-fil-A is preparing to drop its salad dressings in grocery stores nationwide.

Read full story

Trans woman featured in Ulta's podcast has people boycotting the beauty store

Ulta Beauty's brand new podcast, "The Beauty Of..." launched just last month, and seems to have gotten itself into heavy criticism already. Hosted by gender-fluid celeb hairstylist David Lopez, the show is based upon "iconic guests as they go beneath the surface of nontraditional beauty topics."

Read full story
295 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy