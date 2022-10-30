Costumes in each state that top the charts this Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, you likely have your costume ready. That or you're scrambling to Party City last minute. Either way, you might be wondering "is my costume unique?". Here's how you can tell if you really hit it out of the park this year.

In the recently released, Google Frightgeist, search data was compiled to find the most popular costumes in America.

Here are the Top 10 most commonly searched costumes in the US:

Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn

Top 10 costumes by state:

Alaska - Rabbit

Alabama - Witch,

Arkansas - Cheerleader,

Arizona - Dinosaur,

California - Spider-Man

Colorado - Witch,

Connecticut - Stranger Things

District of Columbia - Paw Patrol

Delaware - Rabbit

Florida - Pirate

Georgia - Spider-Man

Hawaii - Stranger Things

Iowa - Witch

Idaho - Witch

Illinois - Stranger Things

Indiana - Spider-Man

Kansas - Fairy

Kentucky - Witch

Louisiana - Stranger Things

Massachusetts - Dinosaur

Maryland - Fairy

Maine - Pirate

Michigan - Witch

Minnesota - The Renaissance

Missouri - Witch

Mississippi - 1980’s

Montana - Witch

North Carolina - Fairy

North Dakota - Pirate

Nebraska - Dinosaur

New Hampshire - Stranger Things

New Jersey - Spider-Man

New Mexico - Clown

Nevada - Spider-Man

New York - Fairy

Ohio - Dinosaur

Oklahoma - Fairy

Oregon - Fairy

Pennsylvania - Stranger Things

Rhode Island - Vampire

South Carolina - Cheerleader

South Dakota - Dinosaur

Tennessee - Dinosaur

Texas - Spider-Man

Utah - Witch

Virginia - Spider-Man

Vermont - 1980’s

Washington - Witch

Wisconsin - Spider-Man

West Virginia - Witch

Wyoming - Toy Story

And if you're wanting something a little more creative, or having trouble coming up with a costume, try out Frightgeist's costume generator.

Happy Halloween!

