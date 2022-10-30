Costumes in each state that top the charts this Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, you likely have your costume ready. That or you're scrambling to Party City last minute. Either way, you might be wondering "is my costume unique?". Here's how you can tell if you really hit it out of the park this year.
In the recently released, Google Frightgeist, search data was compiled to find the most popular costumes in America.
Here are the Top 10 most commonly searched costumes in the US:
- Witch
- Spider-Man
- Dinosaur
- Stranger Things
- Fairy
- Pirate
- Rabbit
- Cheerleader
- Cowboy
- Harley Quinn
Top 10 costumes by state:
- Alaska - Rabbit
- Alabama - Witch,
- Arkansas - Cheerleader,
- Arizona - Dinosaur,
- California - Spider-Man
- Colorado - Witch,
- Connecticut - Stranger Things
- District of Columbia - Paw Patrol
- Delaware - Rabbit
- Florida - Pirate
- Georgia - Spider-Man
- Hawaii - Stranger Things
- Iowa - Witch
- Idaho - Witch
- Illinois - Stranger Things
- Indiana - Spider-Man
- Kansas - Fairy
- Kentucky - Witch
- Louisiana - Stranger Things
- Massachusetts - Dinosaur
- Maryland - Fairy
- Maine - Pirate
- Michigan - Witch
- Minnesota - The Renaissance
- Missouri - Witch
- Mississippi - 1980’s
- Montana - Witch
- North Carolina - Fairy
- North Dakota - Pirate
- Nebraska - Dinosaur
- New Hampshire - Stranger Things
- New Jersey - Spider-Man
- New Mexico - Clown
- Nevada - Spider-Man
- New York - Fairy
- Ohio - Dinosaur
- Oklahoma - Fairy
- Oregon - Fairy
- Pennsylvania - Stranger Things
- Rhode Island - Vampire
- South Carolina - Cheerleader
- South Dakota - Dinosaur
- Tennessee - Dinosaur
- Texas - Spider-Man
- Utah - Witch
- Virginia - Spider-Man
- Vermont - 1980’s
- Washington - Witch
- Wisconsin - Spider-Man
- West Virginia - Witch
- Wyoming - Toy Story
And if you're wanting something a little more creative, or having trouble coming up with a costume, try out Frightgeist's costume generator.
Happy Halloween!
