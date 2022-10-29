Almost half of Americans believe America should be a "Christian nation"

Statue of Liberty Ahmer Qureshi | Pexels

45% of U.S. adults believe America’s founders intended the country to be a Christian nation, and many say they think it should be a Christian nation today, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Although many agree that America should be held to Christian values, the survey found widely differing opinions about what it means to be a “Christian nation” and to support “Christian nationalism.”

Six-in-ten U.S. adults – including nearly seven-in-ten Christians – say they believe the founders “originally intended” for the U.S. to be a Christian nation

1/3rd say the U.S. “is now” a Christian nation

However, a large majority have reservations of the role Christianity plays in our government.

77% of U.S. adults say that churches and other houses of worship should not endorse candidates for political offices

67% say that religious institutions should keep out of political matters rather than expressing their views on day-to-day social or political questions

What does it mean to be a “Christian nation”?

Some people define the concept as one where a nation’s laws are based on Christian tenets and the nation’s leaders are Christian. However, it's more common for people in this category to see a Christian nation as one where people are more broadly guided by Christian values or a belief in God, even if its laws are not explicitly Christian and its leaders can have a variety of faiths or no faith at all.

Some people who say the U.S. should be a Christian nation are thinking about the religious makeup of the population; to them, a Christian nation is a country where most people are Christians. Others are simply envisioning a place where people treat each other well and have good morals.

28% of those who said the U.S. should be a Christain nation said in a March 2021 study that “the federal government should declare the U.S. a Christian nation"

52% said the federal government “should never declare any particular religion as the official religion of the United States"

24% said in the prior survey that the federal government should advocate Christian religious values

52% said the government should “advocate for moral values that are shared by people of many faiths"

31% said in the March 2021 survey that the federal government should stop enforcing the separation of church and state

39% took the opposite position, saying the federal government should enforce that separation

-

Like what you read? I'm a mom of two, so I run on caffeine. Consider buying me a coffee ☕ to ensure more articles come your way!