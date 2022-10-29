Number of same-sex marriages has quadrupled in America

Almost a decade ago, America’s first legal same-sex wedding took place in Massachusetts. Since then, many took to celebrate their love with the allowance of the same rights as traditional couples, and the amount of gay marriages has grown drastically.

From USA Facts, In the last decade, the number of same-sex married households more than quadrupled. Same-sex couples were 1.2% of all households with married couples in 2021, according to the latest American Community Survey data. These numbers have continued to increase consistently over the past few decades.

Chartr

Same-sex marriage statistics

In 2011, there were around 168,000 married same-sex couples in the US

10 years later, there was around 711,000 married same-sex couples

Around 53% of the same-sex marriages were between women

47% of the same-sex marriages were between men

Of all same-sex couples living together in 2021, around 59% were married compared to 87% of opposite-sex couples living together and married

Although gay couples were still getting married less than their counterparts, outside of marriage, the total number of same-sex households from 2011 to 2021 nearly doubled. California, Texas, Florida, and New York accounted for 40% of the increase in same-sex households.

The South had the highest growth of same-sex couples over the past decade. With South Carolina at 212% and Arkansas at 207% increases. Massachusetts had one of the lowest increases in same-sex households at 60%.

There is a higher number of gay couples living together in the city. Same-sex coupled households were at least 2% of all coupled households in 10 metropolitan areas in 2019. The San Francisco Bay area had the highest percentage at 2.8%.

-

Like what you read? I'm a mom of two, so I run on caffeine. Consider buying me a coffee ☕ to ensure more articles come your way!