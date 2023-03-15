Students Raise $270,000 for 80-Year-Old Texas Janitor Forced Out of Retirement

Photo by Reddit

When people reach the age of 80, many are no longer working and instead spending their days in leisure.

However, Mr. James found retirement to be brief as he had to resume his duties as a janitor at a high school due to an increase in rent by $400 making it difficult for him financially without work.

Several students chose to initiate a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe for Mr. James, with the goal of collecting $10,000 so he could retire once more from his janitorial job at their institution of learning.

Their campaign's name was "Removing Mr. James From The School," based on their belief that an octogenarian shouldn't have to work as a cleaner anymore in life.

Although the trio anticipated only receiving some contributions via this initiative, they were taken aback by what happened next."

In less than half a day, the objective was surpassed primarily through contributions from students.

TikTok featured Grayson's video that aimed to inform others of Mr. James' circumstances and some news outlets caught wind of it , prompting support across America.

As days went on, donations continued to flow in nonstop until they garnered $270k+ amassed by more than 8.6k contributions after seven full rotations around planet Earth had elapsed since inception.

The reaction to their campaign left the students stunned. The possibility of raising such a significant sum had never occurred to them before.

Their elation was palpable as they recognized the impact they could have on someone's life - this effort would enable Mr James not just retire, but live in comfort too!

The students and donors' generosity left Mr. James feeling overpowered with emotion.

Retirement seemed an unattainable dream, yet here he was retiring again – thanks to the incredible financial security bestowed upon him by their contributions.

He humbly requested a pause in the campaign as he deemed the amount raised beyond belief. In expressing his thankfulness towards all who contributed, he pledged wise use of these funds for good measure.

Across the nation, people were moved by the narrative of Mr. James and three high school attendees.

The tale served as a poignant reminder that even little deeds of benevolence can impact someone's existence greatly.

Through their charitable acts and industrious labors, both benefactors and pupils had transformed Mr.James' life for the better while also inspiring tender-heartedness towards those who require aid in others.

