Prehistoric Whale Remains Found in Sahara Uncover Region's Lush Past and Potential for New Discoveries

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIzgJ_0lIgaVVV00
Photo byDylan Page / TikTok

Researchers made a surprising find in the Sahara Desert. Unearthing remnants of an immense cetacean body which they confirmed to be that of the mighty Basilosaurus, a prehistoric being. 

Moreover, what rendered this revelation stranger was its location right at the heart of such arid terrain. How indeed did a whale end up stranded so far from oceans? 

It's clear one must examine with scrutiny and attention Sahara desert history - as it is intertwined with many remarkable events; only then can we hope to understand how these temporal bones came into existence on dry land amid searing sand dunes

Approximately 5000 years ago, the Sahara differed significantly from its current barren and desolate state. Rather than being an inhospitable environment, it was a flourishing ecosystem bustling with life and greenery. 

Within this thriving biome stood Lake Mega Chad -- an impressive body of water that spanned more than 340,000 square kilometers in area and reached depths up to 160 meters. 

By comparison's sake, Lake Mega Chad eclipsed every Great Lakes combined in size; it teemed with diverse aquatic creatures such as fish, crocodiles along with hippos too residing within its shores.

The existence of a colossal body of water generated an opportune habitat for numerous terrestrial creatures too. 

Centuries-old sketches found in the Sahara desert unveil images featuring giraffes, elephants, along with other species that exclusively subsist on lush ecosystems aided by bodies of water. 

The once-thriving world concealed beneath the sands boasted flourishing diversity and persisted as such through countless millennia.

As time passed, the weather condition of Sahara morphed. With an increase in temperature and a decline in rainfall, the lake began to evaporate, leading to deterioration of its once-blooming environment. 

This resulted in animals native to that region having no choice but migrating away from it for sustenance or water source as we currently see today's barren desert replacing what was previously lush greenery.

Notwithstanding the unforgiving nature of the vast expanse known as Sahara, it still holds an appeal for scientists and researchers alike. 

These desert landscapes have yielded unparalleled treasures to those who made efforts to discover them such as fossils, ancient rock art pieces, and other intriguing artifacts. 

However, with its hostile conditions making exploration arduous at best; much of this unique territory remains a veil shrouded in mystery that eventually keeps people guessing about what else could be hidden there waiting to be found out.

Many academics speculate there is a plethora of prehistoric creatures waiting to be discovered, following the unearthing of Basilosaurus' skeleton in the Sahara. 

The desert has undergone more than 230 green periods in recent millennia with indications that another may happen soon. 

This implies it could become abundant once again, replete with thriving ecosystems and edifices for new scientific findings await those who are determined enough to uncover them.

To sum up, the unearthing of the large cetacean in the Sahara affirms this enormous and enigmatic area's incredible past. 

It reminds us that even lifeless and unwelcoming surroundings were once thriving homes to a plethora of organisms. 

With experts constantly investigating Sahara's depths for answers, one can speculate on what other wondrous revelations are yet to be found within this captivating and elusive sector worldwide.

Discover the untold tales of the world and feed your curiosity with every click - Join My Newsletter

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Discovery# Archaeology# Whale# Fossil# History

Comments / 2

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquiries: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
43K followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

Hidden Killer Exposed: Gynaecologist Reveals Life-Saving Ovarian Cancer Symptoms

While ovarian cancer is more prevalent in women over the age of 50, it can still develop in individuals of any age. Several risk factors, such as smoking, endometriosis, and diabetes, have been identified as contributors to an increased likelihood of developing this cancer.

Read full story

Mother Discovers Secret Triplets After 20 Years, Uniting an Unconventional Family in Emotional Reunion

A touching meeting occurred when a woman, who had contributed her embryos for donation, reunited with her biological triplets twenty years after the fact. The encounter revealed an entire family tree that she was previously unaware of and left everyone feeling moved by the experience.

Read full story

Savory Guinness Beef Stew

For those who relish the rich flavors of beer and beef, the Guinness Beef Stew is a must-try culinary experience. The dish features tender, mouth-watering beef stew meat, such as beef chuck or chuck roast, marinated in a robust, subtly Guinness-infused gravy.

Read full story

Deep-Fried Cheese Curd Recipe

Deep-fried, melty, and golden-brown, cheese curds have captured the hearts and taste buds of Midwesterners and visitors alike. These bite-sized morsels are a staple of the American Midwest, where they've become a symbol of comfort food, family traditions, and warm hospitality.

Read full story

How Does The President of the United States Launch a Nuclear Strike?

Have you ever wondered how the president of the United States launches a nuclear strike?. Contrary to Popular Belief, There's No Nuclear Button in the Oval Office. It's a far cry from the popular perception of an American President sifting through heavy considerations while looming over a button that can launch nuclear attacks. The real situation is intricate and multifaceted, nothing like what we imagine it to be.

Read full story
2 comments

Where Do Satellites In Space Go When They Die?

Have you ever gazed into the starry night and contemplated about the destiny of all those satellites orbiting our planet?. These remarkable space-faring contraptions have revolutionized human existence, enabling universal communication, GPS location services and extensive scientific research.

Read full story
Texas State

Students Raise $270,000 for 80-Year-Old Texas Janitor Forced Out of Retirement

When people reach the age of 80, many are no longer working and instead spending their days in leisure. However, Mr. James found retirement to be brief as he had to resume his duties as a janitor at a high school due to an increase in rent by $400 making it difficult for him financially without work.

Read full story
1 comments

$7,000 Could Hit Millions of American’s Bank Account’s

The assistance program known as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) offers financial help to households in America that have a low-to-moderate income. The purpose of this particular initiative is intended for aiding individuals and families who actively work, however still encounter struggles when it comes down to too little funds.

Read full story
7 comments
Orlando, FL

Florida Man Punches Bobcat in the Mouth to Save Daughter's Dog During Vicious Attack

A man from Florida valiantly protected his daughter's treasured dog from an aggressive bobcat attack with swift action and courage. This occurrence has prompted dialogue regarding the hazards of encountering wildlife in busy regions as well as highlighting the need to exercise caution whilst out strolling with pets."

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California Woman Dreamed About Eating Engagement Ring, Woke Up to Discover She Really Did

In California, a lady has become an internet sensation after ingesting her engagement ring unknowingly while asleep. Jenna Evans disclosed that she had been having a lucid dream when Bobby Howell, her fiancé advised her to swallow the band for safekeeping it from malevolent individuals on Tuesday evening."

Read full story
Austin, TX

Texan Woman Purchased a Marble Bust for $34.99 at Goodwill. Turns Out it was a 2000-Year-Old Roman Bust

A lucky Texan woman struck gold when her purchase of a $34.99 marble bust from a Goodwill thrift store turned out to be a priceless relic from ancient Rome. Laura Young, who has been in the antique reselling business for over a decade, stumbled upon the 52lb marble bust in an Austin Goodwill store in 2018.

Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

$800 Per Month Could Hit Millions of Americans Bank Account's

From the middle of April onwards, Americans will have the opportunity to request participation for a trial period where they would receive a fixed monthly amount totaling $800 for eighteen months.

Read full story
8 comments
Washington State

$1200 Could Reach Millions of Washington Resident’s Bank Accounts

Did you know that households in the state of Washington have access to a new program called the Washington Working Families Tax Credit?. This initiative is designed specifically for lower-income working individuals and provides payments ranging from $50 all the way up to $1,200 as relief.

Read full story
40 comments

$500-$1000 Could Reach New Mexico Residents’ Bank Account’s

Breaking news for New Mexico residents: You could be eligible for a significant refund if you act fast. As of now, in-state residents still have the opportunity to claim up to $500 in refunds for single filers and up to $1,000 for joint filers.

Read full story
19 comments
Alexandria, VA

$12,000 Over 2 Years Could Hit Virginia Residents' Bank Accounts

The city of Alexandria in Virginia is rolling out an innovative program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE), which aims to provide low-income residents with financial assistance.

Read full story
5 comments
Connecticut State

$200-$1000 Could Hit Connecticut Resident's Bank Accounts.

The state of Connecticut is demonstrating its appreciation for the dedicated efforts of its frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 by issuing bonus cash rewards ranging from $200 to $1,000.

Read full story
33 comments
California State

32 Hour Work Could Be a Possibility For All Americans Due to an Act Proposed To Congress

The four-day workweek is currently making waves in the employment sector and a particular California Congressman is aiming to make it a federal law. Rep. Mark Takano, who happens to be the representative of California’s 39th district, has presented the 32-hour Workweek Act to Congress.

Read full story
2 comments

Berlin Now Allows Women To Go Topless in Swimming Pools, Sparking Debate

In a groundbreaking decision, Berlin, the vibrant and eclectic capital city of Germany, has just upended social norms and sparked a heated debate by ruling that all women are now permitted to swim and sunbathe completely topless at public swimming pools.

Read full story

After a Decade of Ignoring His Family's Warnings, Man Realizes Ex-Wife Was After His Money All Along

A man, now 35 years old, has come to the realization that his family was right about his ex-wife. He posted his story to Reddit and it has received a lot of attention. The man, whose name is not disclosed, met his wife, Annabelle, in college. At first, everything seemed great, but his family always had reservations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy