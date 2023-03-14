Prehistoric Whale Remains Found in Sahara Uncover Region's Lush Past and Potential for New Discoveries

Photo by Dylan Page / TikTok

Researchers made a surprising find in the Sahara Desert . Unearthing remnants of an immense cetacean body which they confirmed to be that of the mighty Basilosaurus, a prehistoric being.

Moreover, what rendered this revelation stranger was its location right at the heart of such arid terrain. How indeed did a whale end up stranded so far from oceans?

It's clear one must examine with scrutiny and attention Sahara desert history - as it is intertwined with many remarkable events; only then can we hope to understand how these temporal bones came into existence on dry land amid searing sand dunes

Approximately 5000 years ago, the Sahara differed significantly from its current barren and desolate state. Rather than being an inhospitable environment, it was a flourishing ecosystem bustling with life and greenery.

Within this thriving biome stood Lake Mega Chad -- an impressive body of water that spanned more than 340,000 square kilometers in area and reached depths up to 160 meters.

By comparison's sake, Lake Mega Chad eclipsed every Great Lakes combined in size; it teemed with diverse aquatic creatures such as fish, crocodiles along with hippos too residing within its shores.

The existence of a colossal body of water generated an opportune habitat for numerous terrestrial creatures too.

Centuries-old sketches found in the Sahara desert unveil images featuring giraffes, elephants, along with other species that exclusively subsist on lush ecosystems aided by bodies of water.

The once-thriving world concealed beneath the sands boasted flourishing diversity and persisted as such through countless millennia.

As time passed, the weather condition of Sahara morphed. With an increase in temperature and a decline in rainfall, the lake began to evaporate, leading to deterioration of its once-blooming environment.

This resulted in animals native to that region having no choice but migrating away from it for sustenance or water source as we currently see today's barren desert replacing what was previously lush greenery.

Notwithstanding the unforgiving nature of the vast expanse known as Sahara, it still holds an appeal for scientists and researchers alike.

These desert landscapes have yielded unparalleled treasures to those who made efforts to discover them such as fossils, ancient rock art pieces, and other intriguing artifacts.

However, with its hostile conditions making exploration arduous at best; much of this unique territory remains a veil shrouded in mystery that eventually keeps people guessing about what else could be hidden there waiting to be found out.

Many academics speculate there is a plethora of prehistoric creatures waiting to be discovered, following the unearthing of Basilosaurus' skeleton in the Sahara.

The desert has undergone more than 230 green periods in recent millennia with indications that another may happen soon.

This implies it could become abundant once again, replete with thriving ecosystems and edifices for new scientific findings await those who are determined enough to uncover them.

To sum up, the unearthing of the large cetacean in the Sahara affirms this enormous and enigmatic area's incredible past.

It reminds us that even lifeless and unwelcoming surroundings were once thriving homes to a plethora of organisms.

With experts constantly investigating Sahara's depths for answers, one can speculate on what other wondrous revelations are yet to be found within this captivating and elusive sector worldwide.

