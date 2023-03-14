California Woman Dreamed About Eating Engagement Ring, Woke Up to Discover She Really Did

Photo by Baylee Gramling on Unsplash

In California, a lady has become an internet sensation after ingesting her engagement ring unknowingly while asleep.

Jenna Evans disclosed that she had been having a lucid dream when Bobby Howell, her fiancé advised her to swallow the band for safekeeping it from malevolent individuals on Tuesday evening."

While Evans had recalled ingesting the ring, she initially believed it to be fictitious and proceeded to fall back asleep.

It wasn't until morning arose that her consciousness noted the absence of her beloved jewelry piece, forcing her to disturb her partner's slumber with an account of events.

Following a prolonged and intense fit of laughter, Evans and Howell contacted her mother to inquire whether other grown-ups had ever swallowed jewelry.

Upon discovering nothing on Google that was particularly helpful in this regard, they ultimately opted for medical intervention by visiting an urgent care facility where an X-ray verified the presence of the ring within her gastrointestinal tract.

Medical professionals requested an upper endoscopy to recover the ring located in Evans' digestive tract.

In preparation for the procedure, she was administered with anesthesia. The retrieval of the piece of jewelry proved fruitful yet caused emotional turmoil as a result of its aftermath and impact on her body from medicine-induced effects."

Following the incident, Evans' betrothed companion took her out for a gratifying fast food meal. Nonetheless, he declined to give back the ring at present.

At a later time, she said that Simone Jewelry Designs had crafted the ring.

Evans' narrative spread rapidly and attracted worldwide notice. Even though the mortifying blunder occurred, Evans and Howell are proceeding with their wedding plans. She advises against consuming jewelry from Simone Jewelry Designs or any other source for that matter.

Discover the untold tales of the world and feed your curiosity with every click - Join My Newsletter

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.