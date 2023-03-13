Texan Woman Purchased a Marble Bust for $34.99 at Goodwill. Turns Out it was a 2000-Year-Old Roman Bust

Photo by Evan Lee on Unsplash

A lucky Texan woman struck gold when her purchase of a $34.99 marble bust from a Goodwill thrift store turned out to be a priceless relic from ancient Rome .

Laura Young, who has been in the antique reselling business for over a decade, stumbled upon the 52lb marble bust in an Austin Goodwill store in 2018.

Young explained to CNN that she was simply looking for anything that caught her eye and that the bargain price of $35 was too good to pass up.

After purchasing the sculpture, Young immediately set out to learn more about its origins.

She contacted several auction houses and experts in the field, eventually leading to a specialist using a digital database to track down the bust’s provenance.

The research revealed that the head had been featured in photos from the 1930s at Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, Germany.

Sotheby's was called in to authenticate the piece, and the bust was estimated to be around 2,000 years old, hailing from ancient Rome.

San Antonio Museum of Art postdoctoral fellow Lynley McAlpine further speculated that the bust may have belonged to Roman military leader Sextus Pompey.

McAlpine noted that Pompey's father was none other than Pompey the Great, a political ally turned foe of Julius Caesar.

The bust's history was even more fascinating as it was discovered that it once belonged to Pompejanum, a replica of a Pompeii-style Roman home commissioned by King Ludwig I and built in the 1840s.

Pompejanum had displayed the bust until the Second World War, at which point it and other relics were moved into storage as the villa came under attack.

