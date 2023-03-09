Chicago Local Iron Works Recreate Iconic ‘Lunch Atop a Skyscraper’ photo, Originally Taken in 1932

Photo by Facebook

Perched atop a steel beam suspended a mind-boggling 850 feet above the ground on the sixty-ninth floor of the RCA Building in Manhattan, New York City , eleven ironworkers sat in a precarious formation that would go down in history as one of the most death-defying and awe-inspiring publicity stunts of all time.

Recently, the photo was recreated by Chicago Local Iron Workers.

History

Photo by Wikipedia; Public Domain

Captured on September 20, 1932, in stunning black-and-white, the photograph known as "Lunch atop a Skyscraper" is the stuff of legend.

The image depicts the fearless laborers casually eating their lunch, seemingly unfazed by the dizzying height at which they are perched, and surrounded by nothing but blue skies and towering steel.

But what was the purpose of this daring feat? As it turns out, "Lunch atop a Skyscraper" was actually part of a carefully crafted campaign designed to promote the very building upon which the ironworkers sat.

Rockefeller Center was still under construction at the time, and the photograph served as a bold statement of its ingenuity and strength.

First published in October 1932, the photograph quickly became a sensation, capturing the hearts and imaginations of people all over the world .

In 2016, the Visual China Group acquired this iconic piece of history, cementing its place in the annals of time as a true masterpiece of human ingenuity and bravery.

