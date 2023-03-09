A 48-Year-Old Woman Decided to Search For Her Grandfather's Identity. Instead, She Learned Her Mother Passed as White

Ingram Atkinson

Photo byRachel McDermottonUnsplash

Gail always knew that her mother was secretive, but she never imagined the shocking family history she would uncover when she decided to dig deeper into her mother's mysterious past.

It all started when Gail was combing through microfilm, searching for information about her grandfather, whom she had never met, and couldn't recall seeing a single photograph of.

After a long and exhaustive search, Gail stumbled upon the 1900 Louisiana census records, where she saw a name that looked familiar.

There were all these Fredericks in the same household, and next to all their names was the letter "B." She went to the head of that column to see what it stands for, and it says "race." She thought, "B?" Does that mean black?

Gail continued her investigation, eventually requesting her mother's birth certificate from the state of Louisiana, pretending to be her mother and claiming that she had lost her birth certificate.

When Gail opened the document, she saw the word "col" written in the parentheses next to her mother's name. Gail was speechless when she received an official letter stating that "col" is an abbreviation for "colored."

Gail decided to confront her mother about her mysterious past, asking her why she was listed as "colored" on the birth certificate. Her mother became very indignant and denied ever having such a certificate.

Gail showed her mother other documents, such as the census records, which listed her father as black, and the letter from the State of Louisiana, which confirmed that "col" means "colored."

Her mother became very quiet and eventually made Gail promise not to tell anyone until after she died. She was worried about what her friends would think if they found out, and how she would hold her head up.

Gail was shocked by her mother's response, but knew that she had uncovered an important family secret that needed to be shared with the world.

Gail wrote a book, titled "White Like Her," about her mother's secret past and the family history she uncovered.

The book explores issues of race, identity, and the complex web of family relationships that shape our lives. It is a powerful and moving story that reminds us of the importance of understanding our past and how it shapes our present and future.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

