Unbelievable! Bob Ross Didn't Make a Single Penny from 'The Joy of Painting' TV Show

Bob Ross, the beloved American painter who has become a cultural icon in recent years, was a man of many talents.

Not only did he have the ability to create stunning landscapes with just a few brushstrokes, but he was also a savvy businessman who knew how to turn his passion for painting into a successful career. However, despite his fame and success, there are some little-known facts about Ross that may surprise you.

Firstly, it's important to note that Bob Ross filmed every episode of his iconic TV show, The Joy of Painting, for free. Yes, you read that right – he never made a single penny from the syndicated show, which aired weekly on over 330 PBS stations across North America.

This may seem shocking, but it speaks to Ross's unwavering dedication to his craft and his desire to share his love of painting with the world.

But that's not all. In addition to filming his TV show, Bob Ross was also incredibly efficient when it came to taping. He was able to record a 13 episode series in just 2 1/2 days, with his record being a whopping 8 episodes in a single day.

This kind of productivity is truly remarkable and speaks to Ross's commitment to providing high-quality content to his viewers.

Of course, you may be wondering how Bob Ross was able to make a living if he wasn't getting paid for his TV show. The answer lies in the Bob Ross Corporation, which Ross founded in 1981.

Through this company, Ross produced 20 how-to books, over 100 videotapes, and a complete line of Bob Ross art supplies. He also trained a group of 150 art teachers who traveled the world, teaching the Joy of Painting method to eager students.

So, while Bob Ross may not have made money directly from his TV show, he was still able to build a successful career as an artist and entrepreneur.

His legacy lives on today, as people all over the world continue to be inspired by his gentle spirit, his calming voice, and his beautiful paintings.

