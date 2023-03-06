In 2019, a man wearing a TV on his head was caught on camera leaving TVs on people's porches

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wb0te_0l8bPOGD00
Photo byReddit

It was a strange and perplexing occurrence in Henrico County back in 2019, when a man wearing a TV on his head was seen dropping off old TV's on random porches throughout the area. 

No one knew who this mysterious TV man was or what his motives were for doing such a bizarre act.

On Sunday the 11th of that year, the TV man was spotted going around Henrico County and dropping off old TV's onto 50 separate porches, all while still wearing the TV on his head. 

It was a sight that left residents confused and bewildered. People woke up to find an old TV on their porches, and many were left scratching their heads as to why.

As news of the TV man spread throughout the community, many residents turned to their security cameras to see if they could catch a glimpse of him. 

But to their surprise, the TV man remained shrouded in mystery, as no one was able to identify him or figure out why he was doing this.

The situation grew more bizarre as people started calling the police to report the strange activity. 

The police were equally perplexed, unsure of how to handle such a peculiar situation. Eventually, they came around and picked up all the old TV's, but the mystery of TV man persisted.

This wasn't the first time that TV man had struck, however. Exactly a year prior, in August of 2018, he had left 20 old TV's on separate porches in a different part of Henrico County. 

The fact that he had struck twice in two years only added to the intrigue surrounding the TV man.

To this day, no one knows who TV man is or what his motives were for dropping off old TV's on people's porches. 

It remains one of the strangest and most perplexing mysteries in Henrico County's recent history.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

