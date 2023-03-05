During the 1980s, the FBI formed a fake company and attempted to bribe members of congress. The results were surprising

Individuals caught on tape in the FBI's ABSCAM investigation, a high-level undercover sting targeting public corruption and organized crime. Photo by Wikipedia; Public Domain

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the United States was rocked by one of the most controversial and sensational FBI sting operations in history - Abscam (also known as ABSCAM).

This two-year investigation initially targeted trafficking in stolen property and corruption of prominent businessmen but later evolved into a public corruption investigation that ensnared some of the country's most powerful political figures.

Led by the FBI, the operation was aided by the Justice Department and convicted con-man Mel Weinberg, who worked with investigators to videotape politicians accepting bribes from a fictitious Arabian company in return for various political favors.

The investigation was directed from the FBI's office in Hauppauge, New York, and was under the supervision of Assistant Director Neil J. Welch, who headed the bureau's New York division, and Thomas P. Puccio, head of the Justice Department's Organized Crime Strike Force for the Eastern District of New York.

The operation involved more than 30 political figures, including members of Congress , and resulted in the convictions of seven members of the United States Congress for bribery and corruption.

Among those convicted were six members of the House of Representatives and one senator. But the investigation didn't stop there.

The scope of the investigation widened, and additional convictions were handed down to a member of the New Jersey State Senate, members of the Philadelphia City Council, the Mayor of Camden, New Jersey, and an inspector for the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service.

The scandal made headlines around the world, and the fallout was felt throughout the political landscape.

The Abscam investigation was a complex and far-reaching operation that exposed the seedy underbelly of American politics.

It was a reminder that even the most powerful people in the country are not immune to corruption and that the FBI will stop at nothing to uncover the truth.

While it may have been controversial at the time, it remains an important chapter in the history of law enforcement and a cautionary tale for those who would abuse their power for personal gain.

