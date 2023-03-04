White Cop Arrests Black Resident, Clarence Evans, Despite Him Not Being a Suspect

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vNQN_0l7eY4RL00
Photo byBrett Sayles, Pexels

Evans was minding his own business in his front yard when Deputy Garrett Lindley approached him, allegedly inquiring about a lost dog. 

But according to Evans' attorney, U.A. Lewis, this initial question was just a decoy to distract Evans from what Lindley was really after: his identification.

Apparently, Lindley demanded Evans' ID after asking about the dog, causing Evans to become frightened. 

But the quick-thinking Evans asked his wife to record the interaction on his cellphone, and later sought legal counsel.

Lewis is adamant that Evans was well within his rights to refuse to show his ID, as he was not under arrest at the time. 

But that didn't stop Lindley from referring to Evans as someone else entirely: Quintin Prejean, a man wanted on two felony warrants in Louisiana.

Here's where things get even more perplexing: according to Constable Mark Hermann, his department was actively searching for Prejean and had reason to believe he was in the same area where Evans lived. 

So was Lindley genuinely mistaken, or was he intentionally targeting Evans as a potential suspect?

Despite another deputy arriving on the scene and informing Lindley that Evans was not a suspect, Lindley allegedly persisted in his pursuit of Evans' identification.

And while Evans was not ultimately arrested, he claims that Lindley took his wallet and pulled out his ID anyway.

It's unclear why Lindley was so fixated on Evans, and whether or not his actions were legal or ethical. 

But what is clear is that Evans' experience left him feeling violated and frightened, and has raised questions about law enforcement's authority to demand identification from citizens who are not under arrest.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

# Police# Arrest# Crime# Racial Profiling# Racism

Comments / 0

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquiries: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
42K followers

