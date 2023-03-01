“Husband forgot my birthday. Went out after everyone went to sleep, bought myself a cake, sang happy birthday to myself”

Photo by Junior REIS on Unsplash

In a heart-wrenching confession, a woman revealed how she celebrated her birthday alone after her husband forgot about the special day.

The woman, who goes by the username "lonelybirthdaygirl" on Reddit , shared her sad story on the popular online forum, opening up about her feelings of isolation and sadness.

"I just wanted to tell someone. I'm just feeling really lonely tonight," she wrote in her post.

As she explained, she went out to buy a cake and a candle after everyone had gone to sleep.

She then sang "Happy Birthday" to herself in her kitchen, acknowledging that she was turning 27.

Her post elicited an outpouring of support and kindness from fellow Reddit users, who urged her to communicate with her husband and express how she was feeling.

Responding to the overwhelming support, the woman later updated her post to thank everyone for their kindness and to explain why she had initially refrained from mentioning her birthday to her family.

"Yesterday was my brother's kids' baptism. So I didn't bring it up because it was already a family day, and I didn't want to make it about me," she wrote.

Despite her initial reluctance to speak up, the woman acknowledged that she should have communicated better with her husband and that she would try to do so in the future.

"I'll communicate better today," she wrote.

She also wanted to make it clear that she didn't think birthdays were the be-all and end-all and that her relationship with her husband was still strong.

"I understand that birthdays aren't important. No, we're not getting a divorce. Yes, he's a good guy that made a mistake," she wrote.

The woman explained that she wasn't going to fight with her husband or be passive-aggressive about the situation, even though it had left her feeling lonely.

"My kids are toddlers—they're off the hook," she added.

In conclusion, the woman wanted to emphasize that it was possible to be sad about something and yet not take it as an attack or act out in a negative way.

"Both things can exist," she wrote.

In a touching update to her post, the woman shared that she had told her husband about how she was feeling, and he had promised to take her out over the weekend to make it up to her.

"Last night was just lonely. That's all.. and I'm really thankful for the many of you that sat in it with me for a few moments," she wrote.

