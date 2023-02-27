EXPOSED: Woman Discovers Her Dad's Shocking Secret of Napping with Neighbor Dogs!

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

It's a heartwarming sight that warms the cockles of your heart - an elderly man dozing off on his living room couch, surrounded by a pack of furry four-legged friends.

And for Catey Hall, checking in on her pops, Lon Watson, and discovering him lounging around with a group of neighborhood canines is just another typical day.

“Dad sees, plays with, and naps with one or more of these dogs on a daily basis,” Hall divulged to The Dodo. “They come running when they see his car and follow him inside.”

It's a daily ritual that has become a hallmark of Watson's life, as he's always had a soft spot for dogs and is heavily involved with his local animal rescue organization, Pound on the Hill.

“Ever since I was a youngin', my dad has had a thing for rescuing stray dogs,” Hall reminisced. “Growing up, we always had a furry friend by our side. But there was always room for one more, especially if it was a lost pup in need of a warm bed. Now that he lives alone with his wife, there's ample space for several. They work in tandem with local rescues to give these pups the second chance they deserve; however, not all of them get adopted, and those that don't, stay with my dad for the rest of their days.”

Watson has four loyal canine companions that call his home their own, all of which he and his wife have rescued and rehabilitated over the years.

But Watson's love for his furry friends extends beyond the confines of his home, as he is paid daily visits by Hooch, Fluffer-Nutter, and Rosie - three neighborhood dogs that share a special bond with the senior.

These canines are content to wait around all day for even a moment of one-on-one time with Watson, illustrating the depth of the connection they share.

It's a heartwarming scene that speaks to the unbreakable bond between man and his furry best friends.

Even Watson's human neighbors don't seem to mind that their pooches spend most of their days with the senior - and would never dare to interrupt their special naptime.

Discover the untold tales of the world and feed your curiosity with every click - Enroll in a Masterclass

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.