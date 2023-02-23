Betrayed Wife Forced to Raise Husband's Affair Child Despite Infertility Struggles

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15v7RR_0kwVhzQs00
Photo byKinga CichewiczonUnsplash

A story of heartbreak and betrayal has surfaced on the popular social media platform Reddit. 

The post, which has received over 10,800 upvotes and nearly 3600 comments, details the struggles of a 29-year-old woman who is being asked by her 44-year-old husband to take on the responsibility of raising his affair child.

The couple, who met at a church in a new city where the woman had moved to start her career, have been together for five years and married for two. 

Despite the notable age gap between them, the woman states that her husband was always kind to her and made her feel special.

However, their world was turned upside down when the husband came home one day and revealed that he had been having an affair with a community member, who had become pregnant with twins. 

Tragically, one of the twins and the woman had passed away, leaving the other child in the NICU.

In a shocking twist, the husband told his wife that they needed to step up and be parents to the affair child. 

He asked her to turn her office into a nursery and set up a cot in the room so they could take turns caring for the baby.

The woman was understandably distressed and requested some time to think about the situation. 

She expressed doubts about whether she was ready to take on such a huge responsibility, given her own struggles with infertility and the emotional toll of the situation.

In response, her husband cited their marriage vows and claimed that God had blessed them with this child, which they were now duty-bound to care for. 

He even went so far as to slap her when she expressed her doubts and questioned his judgment.

The woman, who had always been faithful to her husband, is now struggling with her feelings of guilt and inadequacy. 

She feels that she would be robbing the mother's grave if she were to take on this responsibility, and that her husband is no longer the kind man she thought he was.

As she contemplates her options, including leaving her husband and the child, she realizes that this is a circus she never asked to be a part of and a monkey she never wanted to take on.

The post has garnered an outpouring of support from the Reddit community, who have expressed their sympathy for the woman's situation and their outrage at her husband's behavior.

Many have offered advice and resources to help her navigate this difficult time, and have encouraged her to prioritize her own well-being and safety above all else.

The story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of infidelity and the importance of communication and consent in any relationship. 

It also highlights the emotional toll that such situations can take on those involved and the need for support and resources to help them cope.

