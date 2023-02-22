In 1942, a 30-Year-Old Man Was Struck By Lightning. By the Time of His Death, He Was Struck 6 More Times

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZK68X_0kvz1QpT00
Photo byReddit

Roy Sullivan, a park ranger hailing from Virginia, was no ordinary man. He made headlines for being struck by lightning an incredible seven times in his life, an astounding feat that earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Dubbed the "human lightning conductor," Sullivan's survival of not one, but multiple lightning strikes was a phenomenon that left experts and laypeople alike scratching their heads in amazement.

The first lightning strike happened in the year 1942, and Sullivan was to survive subsequent strikes that followed in the years to come. With each new brush with death, his story became more and more extraordinary, defying all scientific explanation.

Many wondered how a man could be so lucky as to cheat death more than once, let alone seven times.

Despite his extraordinary luck, Sullivan's life was far from perfect. He struggled with depression, and his incredible feats often brought him unwanted attention, making him feel like an object of public curiosity rather than a respected park ranger.

It was a heavy burden to bear, and one that eventually became too much for him to handle. In 1983, Sullivan took his own life, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and perplex to this day.

Experts have long debated what made Sullivan so special, how his body could withstand the intense electrical forces of a lightning strike better than anyone else. Some speculate that his job as a park ranger, which required him to be outdoors during thunderstorms, may have played a role in building up his body's natural resistance.

Others have suggested that it was simply a quirk of genetics, an inexplicable gift that he was born with.

Whatever the reasons may be, one thing is for certain: Sullivan's story is a testament to the incredible power of nature, and a cautionary tale about the dangers of being outdoors during a thunderstorm. It is a story that captivates people all around the world, a tale of human resilience in the face of unimaginable odds.

Sullivan's life may have ended tragically, but his legacy lives on, a reminder of the extraordinary things that people can achieve in this world.

Discover the untold tales of the world and feed your curiosity with every click - Enroll in a Masterclass

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Lightning# Weather

Comments / 0

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquiries: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
43K followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

Waitress Was Fired By Manager After Receiving Over $4400 in Tips . What Happens Next is Amazing

A storm of controversy erupted, when an employee at a restaurant called 'Oven and Tap' was unceremoniously fired. The employee in question, who went by the name Ryan, had been working at the restaurant for some time, and was known for her impeccable service and friendly demeanor.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman Defies Doctors' Orders to Terminate Pregnancy and Gives Birth to Baby Missing Parts of Brain and Head

In a world where medical conditions are often seen as insurmountable, Jaxon Buell's story stands out as an incredible testament to the power of determination and hope. Jaxon's life was a triumph over overwhelming odds and a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

Read full story
3 comments

EXPOSED: Woman Discovers Her Dad's Shocking Secret of Napping with Neighbor Dogs!

It's a heartwarming sight that warms the cockles of your heart - an elderly man dozing off on his living room couch, surrounded by a pack of furry four-legged friends. And for Catey Hall, checking in on her pops, Lon Watson, and discovering him lounging around with a group of neighborhood canines is just another typical day.

Read full story
Newark, TX

Kenneth Copeland, TV Preacher with a Net Worth of $760 Million, Goes Berserk When Confronted Over Lavish Private Jet Use

The world of televangelism has always been a fascinating and controversial one. One man who has managed to rise to the top of this world is Kenneth Copeland. He is a larger-than-life figure who enjoys a life of luxury that is the envy of many. Copeland's mansion in Newark, Texas is a sight to behold, and it is said that he has his own airport right next to it. This airport is where he keeps his private jets, which are a source of both admiration and criticism.

Read full story
233 comments

Woman Sparks Controversy on Bus Ride After Asking Disabled Passenger to Move for Her Child's Safety

A contentious incident occurred on a bus ride when a woman, identified as a 32-year-old female, asked a person using a wheelchair, identified as a 40-year-old male, to move their wheelchair from a designated spot to accommodate her 5-year-old daughter.

Read full story
4 comments

In 2007, a 3-Year-Old Madeleine McCann Was Asleep in a Hotel Room. She Disappeared and Hasn’t Been Seen Since

It was supposed to be a relaxing family vacation for Madeleine McCann and her family, but it turned into a nightmare that they would never forget. Madeleine, a three-year-old British girl, was on holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, her two-year-old twin siblings, and a group of family friends in the resort town of Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Read full story
1 comments

According to Scientists, The Creature Below Lives on Human’s Faces

It's a tiny creature that lives on your skin, and you may not even know it's there. It's the Demodex mite, also known as the face mite, an eight-legged arthropod that resides on the skin of mammals, including humans. But don't be fooled by its size.

Read full story
5 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Privileged Frat Boy Did The Unthinkable, Leaving Even Law Enforcement Disturbed

Have you ever seen a photo that shook you to your core? That left you feeling uneasy, disturbed, and wondering what kind of person could commit such a heinous act?. This is exactly what happened to many people when they first saw the photo of Austin Harrouff.

Read full story
19 comments

Scientists warn a certain Cave must never be opened to the public

Scientists have issued a stern warning that the contents of Kitum Cave, located in Mount Elgon, Kenya, must never be released to the public. The cave is believed to be the origin of the deadly Marburg virus, and possibly even the dreaded Ebola virus, which were two of the deadliest diseases known to man in the 1980s.

Read full story
62 comments

A Grieving Mother's Heartbreak Turns to Hope in Touching Convenience Store Encounter, Leaving Social Media Awestruck

In a heartwarming tale that has recently gone viral on Reddit, a convenience store worker shared a story that will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. With over 16,000 upvotes and nearly 300 comments, it's clear that this story has touched the hearts of many.

Read full story
1 comments

Betrayed Wife Forced to Raise Husband's Affair Child Despite Infertility Struggles

A story of heartbreak and betrayal has surfaced on the popular social media platform Reddit. The post, which has received over 10,800 upvotes and nearly 3600 comments, details the struggles of a 29-year-old woman who is being asked by her 44-year-old husband to take on the responsibility of raising his affair child.

Read full story
4 comments

Julia Pastrana, the Woman Born With Hair Covering Her Face and Body and the Mystery Surrounding Her Life

Julia Pastrana, an enchanting and alluring performer and singer, left an indelible mark on the world in the 19th century. With an appearance that defied labels and societal norms, Pastrana captivated audiences with her unique features and natural talent.

Read full story
1 comments

16-Year-Old McDonald's Worker Pays for Struggling Mother's Order Out of Kindness, and It Leads to an Unexpected Reward

Compassion and kindness can often be found in the most unexpected of places. This was certainly the case when Brittany, a mother of three, found herself in a difficult situation at a McDonald's drive-through.

Read full story
28 comments

20-year Old Mother Refused to Abort Baby Despite Doctors Warnings. "I'm so happy I listened to my heart"

Behold a tale of maternal fortitude and unshakable faith! Kiera Meldrum, a young woman hailing from York, demonstrated a steadfast refusal to abandon her unborn daughter, Lillee-Rose, even in the face of doctors' repeated urgings to terminate the pregnancy.

Read full story
6 comments

In 1994, a Man Let His 13 and 15-Year-Old Children Operate an Airplane. The Results Were Devastating

A harrowing incident occurred when an Airbus A310 en route from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow to Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong crashed, leaving all 75 passengers and crew on board dead.

Read full story
2 comments

In 2000, 10 Girls Were Left Alone in a House With No Supervision for a Week. The Results Were Jaw-Dropping

In a bold and controversial social experiment, a group of ten young girls were left to fend for themselves for an entire week with no adult supervision. The conditions were the same for each of the girls - no parents, no guardians, just ten complete strangers living under one roof.

Read full story
2 comments

“World’s Most Identical Twins” Try to Get Impregnated by the Same Man. “They Do Everything Together.”

Behold, an extraordinary tale of identical twins and their unconventional love life! These two sisters are engaged to the same man and have earned the title of "world's most identical set of twins."

Read full story
126 comments

In 2000, 10 Boys Were Put in a House With No Supervision for a Week. The Results are Jaw-Dropping

In the year 2000, a controversial social experiment was conducted with the aim of unraveling the intricate dynamics of human behavior when left unsupervised. Ten boys aged 11 and 12 were put in a house, without any adult supervision, for an entire week.

Read full story
52 comments

In 1972, a 22-Year-Old Woman Entered the Car of a “Handsome Man”. Little Did She Know it was Ted Bundy

We're taking you back to the winter of 1972, where a young 22-year-old college student named Sotria Kritsonis was waiting at a bus stop, ready to head off to school. But little did she know that she was about to embark on a harrowing journey that would change her life forever.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy