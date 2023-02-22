Julia Pastrana, the Woman Born With Hair Covering Her Face and Body and the Mystery Surrounding Her Life

Photo by Reddit

Julia Pastrana, an enchanting and alluring performer and singer, left an indelible mark on the world in the 19th century. With an appearance that defied labels and societal norms, Pastrana captivated audiences with her unique features and natural talent.

Born in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, in 1834, Pastrana was a genetic anomaly, born with a condition called hypertrichosis terminalis, which caused thick, straight, black hair to cover her face and body.

Her large ears and nose, along with irregular teeth caused by a rare disease, gingival hyperplasia, only added to her captivating appearance.

Pastrana's early life was shrouded in mystery, with different versions of her upbringing. Some literature produced by the managers of the freak shows she performed in depicted her as a member of a Native American tribe called "Root Diggers" that lived in caves and were similar to apes.

This version claimed that Mrs. Espinosa, who was kidnapped by the tribe and escaped with Pastrana, saved her. However, other accounts from indigenous villagers in Ocoroni, Mexico, referred to Pastrana as the "wolf woman."

They claimed that she lived with her mother until her mother's death, after which her uncle sold her to the circus. Both accounts assert that at some point, she lived in the home of Pedro Sanchez, the then-governor of Sinaloa, and left the home in 1854.

Pastrana's beauty and talent caught the attention of customs official Francisco Sepúlveda, who purchased her from Mazatlán and brought her to the United States. Initially, Pastrana performed under the management of J.W. Beach, but she eloped with Theodore Lent, whom she later married in Baltimore, Maryland. Lent took over her management, and they toured throughout the US and Europe, marketing her as a hybrid between an animal and a human.

She performed in sideshows and freak shows under various stage names, such as the "Baboon Lady," the "Dog-faced Woman," the "Hairy Woman," the "Ape-faced Woman," the "Ape Woman," the "Bear Woman," and "The Nondescript." Pastrana's performances were not only limited to showcasing her captivating appearance, but she also demonstrated her intelligence and abilities as a singer, dancer, and interactive performer during her shows.

During a tour in Moscow, Pastrana gave birth to a son, who bore similar features to her own. Tragically, the child survived for only three days, and Pastrana passed away from postpartum complications just five days later.

Her life story continues to captivate and inspire those who embrace uniqueness and defy societal norms, even in the face of adversity.

Discover the untold tales of the world and feed your curiosity with every click - Enroll in a Masterclass

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.