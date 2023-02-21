20-year Old Mother Refused to Abort Baby Despite Doctors Warnings. "I'm so happy I listened to my heart"

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Behold a tale of maternal fortitude and unshakable faith! Kiera Meldrum, a young woman hailing from York, demonstrated a steadfast refusal to abandon her unborn daughter, Lillee-Rose, even in the face of doctors' repeated urgings to terminate the pregnancy.

Given her past experiences of miscarriage, Meldrum was understandably overjoyed to discover she was once again pregnant in July 2018. However, her excitement swiftly turned to dread when, during a 21-week scan, she was informed that her baby was afflicted with Grade 3 severe ascites, an ailment characterized by the unusual accumulation of fluid in the abdomen.

Despite the medical community's insistence that termination was the only option, Meldrum was resolute in her conviction that her daughter was a fighter who could overcome the condition. " I refused to terminate Lillee-Rose every time they told me to, and I'm so happy I listened to my heart instead of the doctors," Meldrum proclaimed to SWNS about her now six-month-old progeny.

As time went on, the situation deteriorated, and the counsel to end the pregnancy grew increasingly insistent. At 28 weeks, the baby's bowel ruptured, and once again, Meldrum was advised to undergo an abortion.

The amniotic fluid build-up caused her excruciating agony, and the doctors cautioned that draining it could pose a threat to the baby's life. In spite of the pain, Meldrum remained steadfast in her determination to protect her child, having waited too long to become a mother.

As the days wore on, the expectant mother grappled with severe agony, but her trust in her infant's strength never wavered. In February, Meldrum went into labor, and Lillee-Rose made her entrance into the world at 34 weeks , weighing a mere four pounds and change.

The newborn necessitated an emergency procedure to repair her ruptured bowel, and Meldrum watched with dread as her daughter was whisked away to the operating room.

For the initial eight weeks of her existence, Lillee-Rose was confined to an incubator at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, where she underwent a second surgery to remedy jejunal atresia with ascites, an infrequent congenital anomaly that affects anywhere between one and three newborns per 10,000 births, necessitating intricate and specialist surgical intervention to correct.

Nevertheless, Lillee-Rose's tenacity and her mother's unwavering love saw her through. Presently, Lillee-Rose is thriving, though she requires periodic check-ups to ensure that her bowel is healing and functioning appropriately.

Her mother attests that she grows stronger each day. Meldrum and her baby girl's saga is an exemplification of the immense potency of a mother's love, the capacity of hope, and the loveliness of a child's indomitable will to persevere against all odds.

