In 1994, a Man Let His 13 and 15-Year-Old Children Operate an Airplane. The Results Were Devastating

A harrowing incident occurred when an Airbus A310 en route from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow to Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong crashed, leaving all 75 passengers and crew on board dead.

The doomed flight had 75 occupants, of whom 63 were passengers. What makes this incident all the more shocking is the fact that a relief pilot, Kudrinsky, had taken his two children, Eldar and Yana, on their first international flight, and they were brought to the cockpit while he was on duty.

Five people were thus on the flight deck: Kudrinsky, co-pilot Piskaryov, Kudrinsky's children Eldar and Yana, and another pilot, Vladimir Makarov, who was flying as a passenger. During the flight, Kudrinsky allowed his children to sit at the controls, an act that went against regulations.

First, his daughter Yana took the pilot's left front seat. Kudrinsky adjusted the autopilot's heading to give her the impression that she was turning the plane, though she actually had no control of the aircraft. Shortly thereafter, Kudrinsky's son Eldar occupied the pilot's seat. Unlike his sister, Eldar applied enough force to the control column to contradict the autopilot for 30 seconds.

This caused the flight computer to switch the plane's ailerons to manual control while maintaining control over the other flight systems. A silent indicator light came on to alert the pilots to this partial disengagement. The pilots, who had previously flown Soviet-designed planes that had audible warning signals, apparently failed to notice it. The consequences of this rash decision were disastrous.

Eldar was the first to notice a problem when he observed that the plane was banking right. Shortly after, the flight path indicator changed to show the new flight path of the aircraft as it turned. Since the turn was continuous, the resulting predicted flight path drawn on screen was a 180-degree turn.

This indication is similar to those shown when in a holding pattern, where a 180-degree turn is required to remain in a stable position. This confused the pilots for nine seconds, during which time the plane banked past a 45-degree angle to almost 90 degrees, steeper than the design allowed.

The A310 cannot turn this steeply while maintaining altitude, and the plane started to descend quickly. The increased g-forces on the pilots and crew made it extremely difficult for them to regain control.

The autopilot, which no longer controlled the ailerons, used its other controls in order to compensate, pitching the nose up and increasing thrust . As a result, the plane began to stall; the autopilot, unable to cope, disengaged completely.

A second, larger indicator light came on to alert the pilots of the complete disengagement, and this time they did notice it. At the same time, the autopilot's display screen went blank. To recover from the stall, an automatic system lowered the nose and put the plane into a nosedive.

The reduced g-forces enabled Kudrinsky to re-take his seat. Piskaryov then managed to pull out of the dive, but over-corrected, putting the plane in an almost vertical ascent, again stalling the plane, which fell out of the sky into a corkscrew dive.

Although Kudrinsky and Piskaryov regained control and leveled out the wings, they did not know how far they had descended during the crisis, and their altitude by then was too low to recover. The plane crashed at high vertical speed, estimated at 70 m/s (14,000 ft/min). It was a shocking end to a flight that had started out as a routine international journey.

