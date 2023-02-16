In 2021, a 36-Year-Old Woman Found Out Her Gynecologist of 9 Years Was Her Biological Father. It Changed Her Forever

Dr. Morris Wortman Photo by YouTube

Shocking allegations surfaced against a fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to impregnate patients without their consent.

The accused, Dr. Morris Wortman, is now facing a lawsuit from a 35-year-old woman who claims he is her biological father.

The plaintiff has accused Dr. Wortman and his Rochester clinic, the Center for Menstrual Disorders, of medical malpractice, battery, infliction of emotional distress, negligence, fraud, and lack of informed consent, according to the Associated Press.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff's mother received fertility treatments from Wortman in the 1980s and that the plaintiff was born in 1985 through artificial insemination.

Wortman was reportedly "revered" by the plaintiff's family for helping her mother conceive. However, after taking a DNA genealogy test in 2016, the plaintiff discovered at least nine half-siblings who were also children of the sperm donor.

The plaintiff's suspicions continued to grow, but shockingly, she remained a patient of Wortman and continued to visit him over nine years.

Wortman allegedly performed breast and pelvic examinations on her and discussed the plaintiff's sex drive and similar personal issues.

The lawsuit alleged that Wortman also asked questions about her family , and at one point, he brought his wife into an appointment to meet the plaintiff.

During an April appointment, Wortman allegedly said "You're a really good kid, such a good kid" aloud while tending to the plaintiff, according to the lawsuit.

Around this time, a half-sibling named David Berry had been in touch with the plaintiff for around four years following her genealogy test. Separate DNA tests with Berry and Wortman's daughter from his first marriage confirmed the genetic link between the plaintiff, Berry, and Wortman.

"It became a tougher pill to swallow," Berry, 36, told AP. "On one hand you're grateful for your existence and the people you're sharing the experience with.

On the other, I don't know how you forgive the violation of confidence and trust that a woman puts into her physician in the most intimate of settings."

While the MCDA’s Office has said it's unlikely that Wortman will face criminal charges due to the statute of limitations, the accusations against him have sent shockwaves through the medical community and beyond.

The use of one's own sperm in this manner without consent is a clear violation of ethical and moral standards, and the alleged breach of trust by a medical professional in such an intimate setting is deeply troubling.

Discover the untold tales of the world and feed your curiosity with every click - Join My Newsletter

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.