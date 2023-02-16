In 1993, a 34-Year-Old Man Allegedly Caused a Natural Disaster to Escape His Wife. He Now Serves a Life Sentence

James Scott Photo by YouTube

In 1993, a natural disaster of epic proportions rocked the Midwest, and the reason behind it was as surprising as it was despicable.

You see, a man - James Scott - allegedly caused the flood that devastated the region just so he could escape his wife and party with his buddies.

It sounds like something out of a movie, but this really happened.

As the rain poured down on the Midwest, the river levees were put under tremendous strain.

The community banded together to reinforce the levees with sandbags, and it seemed to be working.

However, on July 16th, the West Quincy Levee broke, unleashing a torrent of water that flooded 14,000 acres of land.

James Scott, a 24-year-old man, was fingered as the culprit behind the levee's destruction. According to reports, he wanted to trap his wife on the other side of town so he could party and fish with his friends.

The flood destroyed all the bridges in the region, cutting off the only connections over the river for 200 miles. The damage was catastrophic, with billions of dollars lost.

James Scott was sentenced to life in prison for his alleged role in the disaster . However, there are those who believe that he was made a scapegoat by law enforcement and that the true culprit remains at large.

To this day, the question of who really caused the flood remains shrouded in mystery. But one thing is for sure: the people of the Midwest will never forget the devastation that was wrought by the flood of 1993.

