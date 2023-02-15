In 2013, a 66-Year-Old Hiker Went Missing on the Appalachian Trail. Her Body Was Discovered 2 Years Later

Photo by Reddit

The Appalachian Trail has been the site of many mysterious disappearances over the years. However, one story stands out above the rest as the most disturbing in the trail's history.

It all began on a summer day in 2013 when hiker Geraldine Largay set out on the trail . Little did she know that she would soon become a victim of its treacherous terrain.

On July 22, 2013, Largay posed for a photo that would later become infamous. In the photo, she looks happy and content, little knowing that she was about to embark on a journey that would end in tragedy. Hours after the photo was taken, Largay got lost off the trail.

As panic set in, she sent a desperate text to her husband George, explaining that she was in trouble and needed help. However, cell coverage in the deep wilderness was poor, and the message never went through.

With no help on the way, Largay made the difficult decision to set up camp and wait for rescue. She kept a journal during her time in the wilderness, chronicling her feelings of fear and desperation.

In one particularly heartbreaking entry, she wrote: "When you find my body, please call my husband George and my daughter Carrie. It will be the greatest kindness for them to know that I am dead and where you found me."

For 26 long days, Largay waited in her campsite, hoping for rescue.

However, help never came. Hikers who passed by the area were left to speculate about what had happened to her and what had caused her disappearance.

It wasn't until two years later, on October 14th, 2015, that Largay's remains were finally discovered . She had been less than two miles away from the Appalachian Trail the whole time.

The discovery brought closure to Largay's family, but it also raised questions about what had gone wrong during her ill-fated hike.

The case of Geraldine Largay remains one of the most perplexing and tragic in the history of the Appalachian Trail.

It serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of the wilderness and the importance of proper preparation before embarking on any hike.

