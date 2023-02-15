In 1950, a 32-Year-Old American Soldier Was Declared MIA. His Wife Waited 62 Years Before Reuniting With Him

Photo by YouTube

Prepare to be moved to tears by the emotional story of Clara Gantt, a 93-year-old woman who was finally reunited with her husband , Joseph Gantt, after more than 62 years of separation.

The photo of their reunion has been widely hailed as one of the most heart-wrenching images ever captured, but the story behind it is even more remarkable.

It all started in 1946 when a 28-year-old Clara met Joseph, a U.S. Army medic, on a train ride. The chemistry between them was instant, and they soon fell deeply in love.

However, Clara was initially wary of Joseph, fearing he was a bit of a player. But she quickly came to realize that he was a kind and caring man, and the two were married after a short courtship.

Their time together was brief, but their love was intense. Just two years after their wedding, Joseph was called to serve in the Korean War.

He made Clara promise that she would remarry if he didn't come back, but she refused, insisting that she would wait for him for as long as it took.

Sadly, in 1950, Joseph was reported missing in action and was presumed dead. Clara never lost hope, however, and she never gave up on her beloved husband.

Despite the overwhelming odds against her, she kept her promise to Joseph and remained faithful to him, refusing to remarry.

It wasn't until 2013, more than six decades later, that Clara finally received closure.

