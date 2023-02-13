In 1946, the US Detonated a Nuclear Bomb Underwater. The Results Were Unlike Anything They Had Ever Seen

Operation Crossroads Photo by Wikipedia

On July 25th, 1946, the United States military embarked on a daring and controversial experiment , detonating a nuclear bomb underwater to gauge the effects on warships.

Dubbed Operation Crossroads , this series of tests was intended to assess the vulnerability of naval vessels to atomic weapons.

As the countdown reached zero, a tower-mounted bomb was dropped 90 feet into the ocean, surrounded by a flotilla of 10 warships.

In an instant, the blast unleashed a massive wave of energy, destroying one ship and sending others to the ocean floor.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the surviving vessels were covered in a radioactive rain, and the crew worked tirelessly to scrub the ships in a desperate bid to prove their survivability.

Despite their best efforts, the sailors began to suffer from the effects of radiation sickness, and it was soon clear that the ships would have to be scrapped.

As the remnants of the fleet were ground down to a safe level of radiation, the cost of Operation Crossroads became clear.

Ten ships had been lost, and the human toll of the tests was immeasurable .

This costly and dangerous experiment serves as a warning of the destructive power of nuclear weapons and the consequences of their use.

Operation Crossroads remains one of the most dramatic demonstrations of the catastrophic impact of nuclear weapons on the world, a cautionary tale of the dangers of unchecked scientific progress and the dangers of playing with the forces of nature.

