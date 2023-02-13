In 2012, a 76-Year-Old Father Offered Any Man $65 Million If They Could Marry His Lesbian Daughter. Didn’t Go as Planned

Gigi and her partner Photo by Reddit

In a world where love is often traded for material gain, it's refreshing to hear of a young woman who has remained steadfast in her commitment to the person she loves.

Gigi, a successful businesswoman and helicopter pilot, made headlines when her father offered a staggering $180 million to any man who could win her heart.

The rules were simple: the suitor had to have genuine feelings for Gigi, and Gigi had to reciprocate those feelings. The announcement of the offer drew thousands of applicants, but Gigi refused them all.

She had already been in a relationship for eight years with her girlfriend, and her father, a self-proclaimed former playboy with over 10,000 former flames, simply couldn't handle that fact.

Despite the temptation of the massive sum of money, Gigi remained true to her heart and turned down all 20,000 applicants she received.

Her story serves as a beacon of hope in a world where love is too often overshadowed by greed and materialism.

While the details of this story may seem far-fetched, it serves as a reminder that love is truly priceless and should never be bought or sold.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.