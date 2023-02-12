In 2011, a 37-Year-Old Homeless Man’s Rabbit Was Thrown Over a Bridge. He Saved It’s Life With No Hesitation

Photo by Pinterest

On a dreary day in 2011, John Byrne, a 37-year-old Irish man , was doing what he had come to know all too well - begging for his livelihood on a bridge with his beloved companion, a pet rabbit named Barney.

However, this was a day that would forever change the trajectory of his life.

As John humbly held out his cup for alms, a stranger approached him with malevolent intent. In an act of unspeakable cruelty, the stranger snatched Barney from John's grasp and, with a cold and calculated gesture, threw the rabbit over the edge of the bridge into the river below.

The stranger made no attempt to engage with John, leaving him in a state of utter shock and despair.

But John's love for Barney would not be defeated so easily. Overcoming his fear, John leaped into action, plunging into the river in a desperate attempt to save his beloved pet.

When John reached Barney, he was met with the heartbreaking reality that his furry friend was not breathing.

In that moment of darkness, John's undying devotion to Barney shone through.

Without hesitation, he performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on Barney and , to the amazement of all who witnessed it, was able to revive him.

News of John's heroic act quickly spread, earning him accolades and recognition as a compassionate and selfless individual.

People from all over the country were moved by his story and came forward to offer him food and financial support.

The person responsible for this heartless act was identified as Gary Kearney, a 20-year-old with a criminal record spanning 138 prior offenses.

It is believed that Kearney targeted John out of pure spite, and he was eventually found guilty of animal torture and sentenced to a four-month juvenile jail term.

John's story serves as a testament to the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Through his actions, he has inspired countless others to show compassion and empathy towards those in need, and his pet Barney will always serve as a symbol of hope and perseverance.

