In 1954, a 34-Year-Old Woman Was Taking a Nap. Little Did She Know She Would Get Hit by a 4 Billion-Year Old Meteorite

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djFN1_0kkFfADT00
Ann HodgesPhoto byFacebook

It was a peaceful autumn afternoon in the small town when a 34-year-old homemaker named Ann Hodges was suddenly jolted awake from her nap on her living room sofa. As she opened her eyes, she was greeted by a cloud of smoke and a gaping hole in the ceiling.

At first, Ann feared that the chimney had come crashing down, but as she looked closer, she realized that the cause of the destruction was something far more extraordinary. There, lying next to her on the floor, was an 8 1/2-pound meteorite that had just struck her home.

The odds of a person being struck by a meteorite are infinitesimal, with the odds being compared to a tornado, hurricane, and earthquake all striking at the same time. Yet, in a stroke of incredible luck or misfortune, Ann Hodges found herself at the center of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

According to scientists, the meteorite that struck Ann's home was over 4 billion years old, and its impact was so powerful that it rebounded off of a nearby radio before finally coming to rest on the floor. It is believed that the radio likely saved Ann's life, as the meteorite would have otherwise struck her directly.

News of Ann's incredible experience quickly spread, and she became a national sensation. Fan mail, invitations to appear on television game shows, and requests for photographs poured in. However, Ann was a shy and private person, and the sudden attention quickly became overwhelming.

Despite the initial excitement, Ann's life took a turn for the worse. She developed new health problems, her marriage fell apart, and she eventually passed away at the age of 52 from kidney failure. Despite her struggles, Ann's legacy lives on as the only person ever recorded as having been struck by a meteorite.

In a world filled with uncertainty and random events, Ann Hodges' story serves as a reminder of the incredible and unpredictable nature of life. It is a testament to the power of the cosmos, and the enduring human spirit that can endure even the most improbable of circumstances.

Discover the untold tales of the world and feed your curiosity with every click - Join My Newsletter

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Meteorite

Comments / 293

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquiries: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
42K followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

Rochester, NY

In 2021, a 36-Year-Old Woman Found Out Her Gynecologist of 9 Years Was Her Biological Father. It Changed Her Forever

Shocking allegations surfaced against a fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to impregnate patients without their consent. The accused, Dr. Morris Wortman, is now facing a lawsuit from a 35-year-old woman who claims he is her biological father.

Read full story

In 1993, a 34-Year-Old Man Allegedly Caused a Natural Disaster to Escape His Wife. He Now Serves a Life Sentence

In 1993, a natural disaster of epic proportions rocked the Midwest, and the reason behind it was as surprising as it was despicable. You see, a man - James Scott - allegedly caused the flood that devastated the region just so he could escape his wife and party with his buddies.

Read full story

In 2019, a 41-Year-Old Woman Went on an Innocent Vacation. After Checking Her Photos, She Learned She Had Cancer

Are vacations the key to detecting life-threatening diseases? One woman's harrowing tale suggests they just might be. It was 2019 when Bal Gill, a 41-year-old vacationer, visited Edinburgh with her family.

Read full story
5 comments

In 2013, a 66-Year-Old Hiker Went Missing on the Appalachian Trail. Her Body Was Discovered 2 Years Later

The Appalachian Trail has been the site of many mysterious disappearances over the years. However, one story stands out above the rest as the most disturbing in the trail's history.

Read full story
24 comments

In 1950, a 32-Year-Old American Soldier Was Declared MIA. His Wife Waited 62 Years Before Reuniting With Him

Prepare to be moved to tears by the emotional story of Clara Gantt, a 93-year-old woman who was finally reunited with her husband, Joseph Gantt, after more than 62 years of separation.

Read full story
77 comments

In 1997, a Woman Gave Birth to Black and White Twins. Some Believed They Were Adopted

Twins have always been a fascinating phenomenon, and their occurrence never ceases to amaze people. According to CDC birth statistics, in the year 2019, a whopping 120,291 twin babies were born in the United States.

Read full story
27 comments

In 1997, a Logging Company Planned to Cut Down a 1000-Year-Old Tree. In Protest, a Woman Lived at the Top for 738 Days

In a daring act of activism, one woman defied all odds and spent a remarkable two years of her life perched atop a towering 180-foot-tall redwood tree. This incredible story dates back to 1997, when a ruthless lumber company had its sights set on destroying a majestic 1,000-year-old redwood tree.

Read full story
90 comments

In 2013, 27-Year-Old Olympic Athlete Oscar Pistorius Killed His Girlfriend in Self Defense. The Real Reason is Sinister

On Valentine's Day in 2013, the world was shocked to hear of the tragic death of Reeva Steenkamp, a model and girlfriend of South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius.

Read full story
56 comments

In 2013, a 29-Year-Old Man Was Trapped Under Water For 60 Hours. Rescuers Were Surprised to Find Him Alive

On the morning of the catastrophic event, Harrison Okene, a cook on board the 12 crew tugboat, had an encounter that would change his life forever. 20 miles off the coast of Nigeria, the crew faced the wrath of a rogue wave, causing the tugboat to sink to the bottom of the ocean.

Read full story
19 comments

In 1946, the US Detonated a Nuclear Bomb Underwater. The Results Were Unlike Anything They Had Ever Seen

On July 25th, 1946, the United States military embarked on a daring and controversial experiment, detonating a nuclear bomb underwater to gauge the effects on warships. Dubbed Operation Crossroads, this series of tests was intended to assess the vulnerability of naval vessels to atomic weapons.

Read full story
54 comments

In 2012, a 76-Year-Old Father Offered Any Man $65 Million If They Could Marry His Lesbian Daughter. Didn’t Go as Planned

In a world where love is often traded for material gain, it's refreshing to hear of a young woman who has remained steadfast in her commitment to the person she loves. Gigi, a successful businesswoman and helicopter pilot, made headlines when her father offered a staggering $180 million to any man who could win her heart.

Read full story
17 comments

In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”

Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.

Read full story
259 comments

In 2011, a 37-Year-Old Homeless Man’s Rabbit Was Thrown Over a Bridge. He Saved It’s Life With No Hesitation

On a dreary day in 2011, John Byrne, a 37-year-old Irish man, was doing what he had come to know all too well - begging for his livelihood on a bridge with his beloved companion, a pet rabbit named Barney.

Read full story
153 comments

In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White

The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.

Read full story
609 comments

In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since

In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.

Read full story
230 comments

99- Year-Old Man Divorces 77-Year-Old Wife After Finding 60-Year-Old Love Letters From Another Man

In a world where love and commitment are rare commodities, Antonio, a 99-year-old man, has shocked the world with his decision to divorce his wife of 77 years. The story started when Antonio stumbled upon some letters exchanged between his wife and her former lover in an old chest drawer days before Christmas.

Read full story
140 comments

A 21-Year-Old Woman Blinded Herself on Purpose. It’s the Happiest She’s Been Her Whole Life

Jewel Shuping, a young woman from the United States, recently made headlines for a controversial decision that left her permanently blind. At the age of 21, Jewel chose to take matters into her own hands and make her lifelong dream of becoming blind a reality.

Read full story
248 comments

A Woman Has Been Living in a Lake for 25 Years. The Reason is Heartbreaking

Вaϯυrani, ϯhе Ιndian Μеrmaid, haѕ bееn liѵing a lifе υnliκе anу оϯhеr. Fоr ϯhе рaѕϯ 25 уеarѕ, ѕhе haѕ madе a ѕmall laκе in hеr ѵillagе hеr реrmanеnϯ hоmе.⠀

Read full story
231 comments

In 2000, a 9-Year-Old Girl Was Walking Home From a Friend’s House. She Hasn’t Been Seen Since

Αѕha Jaquilia Degree waѕ a уоυng girl whо liѵеd in Shеlbу, Νоrϯh Carоlina, and caрϯυrеd ϯhе hеarϯѕ оf реорlе acrоѕѕ ϯhе cоυnϯrу whеn ѕhе wеnϯ miѕѕing in 2000.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy