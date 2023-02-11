In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White

Sarah Rector Photo by Facebook

The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.

In 1907, this four-year-old girl obtained land from the United States government through the treaty, but the story of her journey from a landowner to a millionaire is one of great triumph, controversy, and intrigue.

Contrary to the fertile fields that were allocated to white settlers before then, the land allotted to black people under the treaty was typically entirely unfit for farming.

When Sarah's father realized this, he attempted to sell her land, but was unable to do so because she was a minor. Little did he know, this would have been the best outcome possible for Sarah. In 1913, oil was discovered on her property, and the young girl's life would change forever.

At only 11 years old, Sarah was earning up to $300 per day in royalties, equivalent to $8,000 today, and by the time she was 18, her estimated net worth had skyrocketed to $1,000,000 (or $17 million today).

This sudden wealth brought her fame and fortune, but it also brought controversy and conflict. From marriage proposals from as far away as Germany to attempts by the Oklahoma Legislature to declare her legally white, Sarah's story was one of great interest and intrigue.

The most interesting aspect of that time period, however, is the role of white guardians who were appointed to oversee the wealth of black people who had significant sums of money. These guardians were often corrupt and would keep the money for themselves, but Thomas Jefferson Porter, who was Sarah's guardian, was different.

He was a fair man who let Sarah keep the money she was due and she went on to lead a luxurious life, before passing away in 1967.

Sarah Rector's story is a testament to the resilience and determination of the human spirit and a reminder of the power of perseverance and hard work. Despite the obstacles she faced, Sarah was able to turn a difficult situation into an opportunity for success and leave a lasting legacy that inspires us all to this day.

