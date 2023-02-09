In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World

Photo by TikTok

The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya , and it has been gradually growing ever since.

This is not an isolated phenomenon, as similar cracks have been observed in various other countries in Africa.

However, this splitting process is not a sign of the end of the world, as it has been happening for millions of years. The African continent sits at the junction of three tectonic plates , which are slowly peeling away from each other.

This gradual movement will eventually break Africa apart, creating a brand new ocean in the process.

While the exact mechanisms behind this process are still not fully understood, scientists estimate that Africa is splitting at a rate of roughly 7 millimeters annually .

While this may seem small, it is important to note that these small movements can have a massive impact over a period of several million years.

In conclusion, the recent appearance of cracks in various countries in Africa is not a cause for alarm, but rather a natural geological process that has been happening for millions of years.

While there is still much unknown about this process, scientists believe that it will eventually lead to the creation of a new ocean and the splitting of the African continent.

