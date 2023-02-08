In 2017, a Man Was Admitted to a Hospital After Having a Hemorrhage. He Lost a Large Portion of His Head

Photo by TikTok

Energy drinks are often marketed as a quick solution for those seeking a quick burst of energy, but the reality can be far from the advertised image.

In a Facebook post , a woman shared the devastating story of her husband's battle with a severe medical complication that doctors blame on energy drinks.

The woman's husband began consuming energy drinks to stay awake and focused while working long hours and commuting.

The woman's husband suffered a brain hemorrhage that left him with a hole in his skull, and she is speaking out to raise awareness about the dangers of energy drinks.

Her story highlights the importance of understanding the serious consequences that can come from consuming energy drinks in excess.

The couple was preparing for the birth of their first child when the woman's mother-in-law woke her up early one morning to tell her that her husband was in the hospital.

By the time they arrived, he was undergoing life-saving surgery for a brain hemorrhage, caused by a ruptured blood vessel that resulted in bleeding in the brain.

After multiple tests, doctors concluded that the bleeding was due to energy drinks , which have been shown to have several severe side effects.

Despite the surgery, the man continued to experience strokes, seizures, and swelling, and was in a coma for several days. It was not until the birth of the couple's child that the man woke up.

Today, their lives revolve around doctor's visits, hospital trips, and physical, speech, and occupational therapy.

The woman must help her husband with everything from personal hygiene to walking and preparing meals.

The woman's story serves as a warning about the dangers of energy drinks, and she is encouraging anyone who has suffered a serious injury or medical complication after consuming energy drinks to seek legal help.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.