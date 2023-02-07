In 1985, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Trapped Under Debris After a Volcano Erupted. She Suffered For 3 Days Before Dying

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40d4mN_0kegbWEg00
Photo byQuora

In November of 1985, a massive eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano in Colombia caused widespread destruction and loss of life. 

One of the most devastating stories to emerge from the tragedy was that of Omayra Sanchez, a 13-year-old girl who became trapped in the debris of her home for three days before succumbing to her injuries. 

Her story captured the world's attention and became a symbol of the human cost of natural disasters.

Omayra Sanchez was born on August 28, 1972, in the small town of Armero, located in the shadow of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano. She was the youngest of three children and lived with her parents, grandparents, and siblings in a modest home. 

On November 13, 1985, the eruption of the volcano caused a massive mudflow, known as a lahar, to sweep through Armero, burying the town in a thick layer of mud and debris.

In the aftermath of the disaster, Omayra was found trapped in the remains of her home, with her legs pinned beneath a heavy piece of concrete. 

Despite the efforts of rescue workers and volunteers, it was clear that she would not be able to be freed without significant equipment. Over the next three days, she remained trapped, trapped in the mud and without adequate food or water.

As news of Omayra's plight spread, journalists and photographers from around the world converged on Armero to document her story. One of the most famous photographs from this time is of Omayra crying and speaking with a rescue worker. 

The image, which was taken by photographer Frank Fournier, is a heart-wrenching reminder of the human suffering that can result from natural disasters.

Despite the best efforts of rescuers and volunteers, Omayra passed away on the third day of her ordeal. 

Her death was a tragedy that touched the hearts of people around the world and brought attention to the importance of preparedness and disaster response.

In the years since Omayra's death, her story has been told and retold, serving as a reminder of the devastating impact of natural disasters and the importance of being prepared for them.

Discover the untold tales of the world and feed your curiosity with every click - Join My Newsletter

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Volcano# Eruption# History

Comments / 33

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquiries: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
39K followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

99- Year-Old Man Divorces 77-Year-Old Wife After Finding 60-Year-Old Love Letters From Another Man

In a world where love and commitment are rare commodities, Antonio, a 99-year-old man, has shocked the world with his decision to divorce his wife of 77 years. The story started when Antonio stumbled upon some letters exchanged between his wife and her former lover in an old chest drawer days before Christmas.

Read full story
26 comments

A 21-Year-Old Woman Blinded Herself on Purpose. It’s the Happiest She’s Been Her Whole Life

Jewel Shuping, a young woman from the United States, recently made headlines for a controversial decision that left her permanently blind. At the age of 21, Jewel chose to take matters into her own hands and make her lifelong dream of becoming blind a reality.

Read full story
61 comments

A Woman Has Been Living in a Lake for 25 Years. The Reason is Heartbreaking

Вaϯυrani, ϯhе Ιndian Μеrmaid, haѕ bееn liѵing a lifе υnliκе anу оϯhеr. Fоr ϯhе рaѕϯ 25 уеarѕ, ѕhе haѕ madе a ѕmall laκе in hеr ѵillagе hеr реrmanеnϯ hоmе.⠀

Read full story
113 comments

In 2000, a 9-Year-Old Girl Was Walking Home From a Friend’s House. She Hasn’t Been Seen Since

Αѕha Jaquilia Degree waѕ a уоυng girl whо liѵеd in Shеlbу, Νоrϯh Carоlina, and caрϯυrеd ϯhе hеarϯѕ оf реорlе acrоѕѕ ϯhе cоυnϯrу whеn ѕhе wеnϯ miѕѕing in 2000.

Read full story
2 comments

In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World

The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.

Read full story
83 comments

In 2017, a Man Was Admitted to a Hospital After Having a Hemorrhage. He Lost a Large Portion of His Head

Energy drinks are often marketed as a quick solution for those seeking a quick burst of energy, but the reality can be far from the advertised image. In a Facebook post, a woman shared the devastating story of her husband's battle with a severe medical complication that doctors blame on energy drinks.

Read full story
119 comments
Cavendish, VT

In 1848, a Man Survived Having a Metal Rod Go Through His Brain. He Was Never The Same Since

Gage, a railroad construction foreman, became one of the most famous case studies in the history of neuroscience after surviving a severe brain injury in 1848. Gage's remarkable story has been widely studied by scientists and physicians for over a century and a half, and has shed light on the inner workings of the brain and the relationship between brain damage and personality.

Read full story
18 comments
Los Angeles, CA

In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 Years

One of the most well-known cases of a feral child in modern times is the story of Genie Wiley. Born in LA in 1957, she suffered extreme abuse and neglect from her father for 13 years.

Read full story
6 comments

In 2007, a 14-Year-Old Boy Bought a One Way Ticket to London and Was Never Seen Again

Andrew Gosden was a 14-year-old boy from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England who disappeared on September 14, 2007. He was last seen at King's Cross Station in London after purchasing a one-way ticket from Doncaster. Despite extensive searches and appeals, Andrew has not been seen or heard from since and his disappearance remains one of the UK's most perplexing missing persons cases.

Read full story
1 comments

In 2017, a 25-Year-Old College Student Left a Hunting Lodge With 2 Men. She Mysteriously Went Missing For a Month

Lisa Theris, a 25-year-old college student, made headlines in 2017 when she went missing for nearly a month in the woods. The story of her survival against all odds captivated the nation and highlighted the resilience of the human spirit.

Read full story
118 comments
Riverside, CA

In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors Collapsed

Gloria Ramirez, a 31-year-old woman, was admitted to Riverside General Hospital on February 19, 1994 with symptoms of advanced cervical cancer. Little did anyone know that her case would become one of the most bizarre medical mysteries in recent history.

Read full story
150 comments

In 2003, a Woman Was Found Dead Amidst Her Christmas Presents. Her Body Went Unnoticed For 3 Years

Joyce Carol Vincent was a woman whose life was shrouded in mystery until her death in 2003. Despite living in London, England, one of the busiest cities in the world, no one seemed to notice or miss her for three years after she passed away.

Read full story
204 comments

Chinese Spy Balloon Crisis Escalates: Confusion and Speculation Mount as Second Balloon Spotted Over Latin America

The recent developments surrounding the Chinese spy balloon have only added to the confusion and speculation surrounding its true purpose. The Chinese government confirmed the presence of the balloon and stated that it was a harmless weather balloon that was misplaced due to ‘unexpected winds.’

Read full story
143 comments

The dark side of Mahatma Gandhi, whose movement towards peace overshadows the racism in his early life

Mahatma Gandhi is a name synonymous with peace, nonviolence, and freedom. He is widely considered as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century, and his legacy continues to inspire political and social activists around the world.

Read full story
10 comments

Maria Bousada, the world’s oldest mother at 66 and how she gave birth to 2 twins

Maria del Carmen Bousada de Lara was a Spanish woman who made headlines around the world for her controversial and unprecedented decision to give birth to twins at the age of 66.

Read full story
54 comments

Lina Medina, the youngest mother in the world and the mystery surrounding her pregnancy

In 1933, in a small town in Peru, a mysterious baby appeared at the front door of the local orphanage. The baby's origin was unknown, but a young couple soon adopted her and gave her the name Lina. However, as Lina grew up, the townspeople began to fear her, claiming that she was possessed.

Read full story
179 comments

Woman Finds Out That Her Fiancé Identifies as Non-Binary, She Finds It Difficult to Accept

A Reddit post with over 2400 upvotes and nearly 250 comments tells the story of a person struggling to accept their fiancé's recent transition to nonbinary. The author of the post, who has been in a relationship with their partner for 3.5 years, expresses concerns about their attraction to their partner if they were to undergo top surgery as part of their transition.

Read full story
4 comments

"Even if schools taught people how to do taxes or other life skills, not many would pay attention"

A Reddit post with over 72,000 upvotes and nearly 4600 comments has sparked a discussion about the effectiveness of practical skills classes in schools. The post, which was written in a candid tone, asked a simple yet thought-provoking question: How many students would actually pay attention in classes that teach practical skills such as taxes, cooking, sewing, and quick home repairs?

Read full story
12 comments

"Shakespeare is outdated. Focusing on him makes kids uninterested in literature"

A recent Reddit post has gained significant attention, with over 30,000 upvotes and nearly 4,300 comments. The post discussed the feeling of reading and analyzing Shakespeare's works, with the author claiming it feels stupid, particularly for today's generation.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy