In 1985, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Trapped Under Debris After a Volcano Erupted. She Suffered For 3 Days Before Dying

In November of 1985, a massive eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano in Colombia caused widespread destruction and loss of life.

One of the most devastating stories to emerge from the tragedy was that of Omayra Sanchez, a 13-year-old girl who became trapped in the debris of her home for three days before succumbing to her injuries.

Her story captured the world's attention and became a symbol of the human cost of natural disasters.

Omayra Sanchez was born on August 28, 1972, in the small town of Armero, located in the shadow of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano. She was the youngest of three children and lived with her parents, grandparents, and siblings in a modest home.

On November 13, 1985, the eruption of the volcano caused a massive mudflow, known as a lahar, to sweep through Armero, burying the town in a thick layer of mud and debris.

In the aftermath of the disaster, Omayra was found trapped in the remains of her home , with her legs pinned beneath a heavy piece of concrete.

Despite the efforts of rescue workers and volunteers, it was clear that she would not be able to be freed without significant equipment. Over the next three days, she remained trapped, trapped in the mud and without adequate food or water.

As news of Omayra's plight spread, journalists and photographers from around the world converged on Armero to document her story. One of the most famous photographs from this time is of Omayra crying and speaking with a rescue worker.

The image, which was taken by photographer Frank Fournier, is a heart-wrenching reminder of the human suffering that can result from natural disasters.

Despite the best efforts of rescuers and volunteers, Omayra passed away on the third day of her ordeal.

Her death was a tragedy that touched the hearts of people around the world and brought attention to the importance of preparedness and disaster response.

In the years since Omayra's death, her story has been told and retold, serving as a reminder of the devastating impact of natural disasters and the importance of being prepared for them.

