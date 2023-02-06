In 2017, a 25-Year-Old College Student Left a Hunting Lodge With 2 Men. She Mysteriously Went Missing For a Month

Photo by TikTok

Lisa Theris, a 25-year-old college student , made headlines in 2017 when she went missing for nearly a month in the woods.

The story of her survival against all odds captivated the nation and highlighted the resilience of the human spirit.

Lisa was last seen on July 23rd, 2017, leaving a hunting lodge with two men. She was reported missing on July 25th, and a massive search was launched by the authorities to find her.

Despite their best efforts, Lisa was nowhere to be found.

Days turned into weeks, and hope was fading fast. But then, on August 31st, a miracle happened. Lisa was discovered wandering on a remote road, barely alive and suffering from severe malnutrition, dehydration, and bug bites.

She had survived for nearly a month in the wilderness, relying on berries and wild mushrooms for sustenance.

The authorities were stunned by Lisa's incredible story of survival, and the media was quick to pick up the story. Interviews with Lisa and her family revealed that she had become separated from the two men she was with and had gotten lost in the woods.

Despite her lack of survival skills and training, she had managed to fend for herself and stay alive.

Lisa's story of survival and perseverance inspired many people across the country, who were amazed at her strength and determination.

She became a symbol of hope and resilience, showing the world that the human spirit is capable of overcoming even the most daunting challenges.

Lisa's story also sparked renewed interest in wilderness survival and the importance of being prepared for unexpected situations.

Many people started taking survival courses, and organizations that promote wilderness survival skills and training experienced a surge in popularity.

