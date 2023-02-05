In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors Collapsed

Gloria Ramirez Photo by TikTok

Gloria Ramirez, a 31-year-old woman , was admitted to Riverside General Hospital on February 19, 1994 with symptoms of advanced cervical cancer.

Little did anyone know that her case would become one of the most bizarre medical mysteries in recent history.

Ramirez was diagnosed with kidney failure and was given a shot of valium to calm her nerves. She was also given some painkillers, including Dilaudid, which is a strong opiate.

However, within minutes of receiving the medication, the medical staff and patients in the emergency room started to experience unusual symptoms.

First, a nurse reported a strange, garlic-like odor emanating from Ramirez's body. This was followed by several medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, who began to feel dizzy and nauseous.

Some even reported feeling lightheaded and experiencing a metallic taste in their mouths.

As the situation rapidly escalated, the hospital was forced to evacuate the emergency room. The hazardous materials (HAZMAT) team was called in to investigate and discovered that Ramirez's blood was highly toxic.

Her blood had an unusual chemical composition, and her veins were filled with a strange, oily substance that was later identified as dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO).

The news of the toxic blood spread quickly, and the media descended upon Riverside General Hospital. The case was dubbed "The Toxic Lady," and it generated widespread attention and speculation.

Some people even believed that Ramirez was part of a government experiment gone wrong.

Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Ramirez died a few hours after being admitted to the hospital. The cause of her toxic blood remains a mystery to this day.

Several theories have been proposed over the years to explain the strange chemical composition of Ramirez's blood. One theory suggests that the DMSO in her blood was a result of her cancer treatments.

Another theory posits that the DMSO was a byproduct of her kidney failure . However, none of these theories have been proven, and the cause of the toxic blood remains a mystery.

