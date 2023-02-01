Lawyer Threatens Client with Lawsuit Over 1-Star Review, Backfires Completely

Photo by Cottonbro, Pexels

A recent Reddit post with over 7300 upvotes and nearly 200 comments has garnered widespread attention in the online community.

The post details a legal dispute between a client and a lawyer who allegedly scammed them and their family. The client left a 1-star review of the lawyer on an online platform and was threatened with a lawsuit for defamation if they did not remove the review.

However, the client decided to stand their ground and included the threat of legal action in their review, which only served to draw more attention to the lawyer's perceived unethical behavior.

The post soon went viral, and the lawyer was bombarded with negative reviews from all over the world, including an unexpected 1-star review from the remote Northwest Territories of Canada.

As a result, the lawyer has become the subject of ridicule and is now the laughing stock of the online community.

The Reddit post serves as a cautionary tale of the power of social media and the potential consequences of threatening legal action in response to a negative review.

It also highlights the importance of truth and the right to freedom of speech in the digital age.

