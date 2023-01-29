After Wife Becomes Blind From an Accident, Man Learns How to do Her Makeup

Photo by Pixabay, Pexels

The story, which originally appeared as a Quora post , has now garnered over 339,000 views and nearly 13,000 upvotes, making it a viral sensation on the internet.

In a heartwarming story that has captivated the internet, a middle-aged gentleman made his way into the make-up section of a department store with a mission to learn how to put on make-up.

Salespeople were initially taken aback, but were quickly won over by the man's sincere desire to help his wife.

The man's wife had recently lost her sight in a terrible accident, and as a result, she was unable to apply her own make-up. Despite being married for over two decades, the woman's lack of confidence had taken a toll on her self-esteem.

Her husband, who knew she was the most beautiful woman in the world, wanted to help bring back her confidence by being able to put on her make-up for her.

The salespeople indulged the man, who took detailed notes throughout the lesson, and by the end, they simply couldn't hold in their curiosity any longer .

They asked what had inspired him to learn this art, and his reply was both touching and heartfelt. The man's act of love and devotion to his wife is a testament to the power of true love and the lengths one will go to make their partner feel special.

People from all over the world have been touched by the man's dedication to his wife and his commitment to making her feel beautiful inside and out. It's a reminder that sometimes the simplest acts of love can have the greatest impact.

