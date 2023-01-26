Tesla Autopilot Engaged as Driver Sleeps for 15 Minutes, Escorted by Police

Photo by Allie Feeley, Pexels

A Tesla's autopilot function was engaged when the driver fell asleep, and the vehicle continued to travel for an incredible 15 minutes . But even that isn't the most absurd aspect of the tale.

The car had actually been stopped by a police officer who had attempted to pull it over when he discovered the driver was dozing off. The officer made several attempts to wake the driver, including honking and using his siren.

The police officer realized at this point that he was dealing with a serious situation. He couldn't just let the car drive on the autobahn with the driver dozing off, but he also couldn't take the chance of trying to stop the car on his own.

In order to keep the self-driving Tesla safe, he decided to provide an escort until the driver awoke.

The policeman kept tabs on the Tesla for the next fifteen minutes as it traveled along the autobahn, making sure it stayed in its lane and didn't stray off the road.

Additionally, he made sure that other motorists were informed of the situation and gave the Tesla plenty of room.

The driver woke up at last, after what must have seemed like an eternity. The policeman stopped the vehicle and had a conversation with the driver.

He was surprised to learn that the driver had been deceiving the vehicle by using wheel weights to keep it in autonomous mode for longer.

The Tesla was seized, and the driver was given a ticket for driving carelessly. The risks of relying too heavily on autonomous technology and the necessity of exercising caution while operating a vehicle are starkly brought home by this incident.

