Tenant Returns Home to Spoiled Food and Uninhabitable Apartment After Landlord Turns Off Fridge

A Reddit user recently shared their story on the platform, detailing a frustrating and disheartening experience with their landlord.

The post , which has received over 2600 upvotes and 70 comments, describes how the user returned home after a six-week trip to find their apartment in an uninhabitable state.

According to the user, their landlord had entered their apartment multiple times during their absence for inspections and maintenance. However, upon their return, they discovered that the electricity had been turned off and the smell of spoiled food was overpowering.

Further investigation revealed that their refrigerator, which had been turned off, was now broken and all

of the food inside was spoiled, costing the user approximately $300.

The landlord, however, refused to take responsibility for the damages, telling the user that it was their own problem and fault.

But the user argues that it is the landlord's responsibility since they entered the unit for inspections and the fridge was broken, it was not their fault.

The situation, which left the user with spoiled food and an uninhabitable apartment, serves as a reminder of the importance of clear communication and mutual responsibility between landlords and tenants.

It also highlights the need for proper maintenance and inspections to ensure that rental properties are safe and livable for tenants.

