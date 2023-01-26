After Being Caught Vaping on Camera During Job Interview, Man Loses Job Opportunity

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXoz7_0kRSodHp00
Man vapingPhoto byRuslan Alekso / Pexels

A Reddit user recently shared their experience of going through a job interview and inadvertently vaping on camera, causing them to lose the opportunity.

The post, which has received over 7,000 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments, details the individual's feelings of confidence going into the interview and their subsequent nerves as the interviewer and other team members discussed matters not relevant to the position.

What Happened?

According to the individual, they began to feel restless and reached for their vape as a distraction. Unfortunately, the individual had forgotten that their camera was still on and was caught vaping during the interview.

Despite attempting to play it off as a habit, the damage had already been done, and the interviewer's disapproval was clearly visible. Ultimately, the individual did not get the job.

This story highlights the importance of being aware of one's actions and surroundings during a job interview, as well as the potential consequences of succumbing to nervous habits. It also serves as a reminder to double-check that all equipment, such as cameras, are properly turned off before beginning an interview.

The individual's experience is a cautionary tale for job seekers everywhere, and an example of how one small mistake can have a significant impact on the outcome of an interview.

Caution

It is also important to mention that vaping is a harmful and dangerous habit, which not only causes damage to health but also affects negatively in professional and social situations.

