Japanese Man Spends $13,600 on Giant Dog Costume to Live Out Childhood Fantasy of 'Becoming an Animal

In a world where people often feel the need to conform to societal norms and expectations, one Japanese man, Toco, has decided to embrace his childhood fantasy of "becoming an animal" in a truly unique way.

Toco has spent a staggering two million Yen, equivalent to £12,480 , on a human-sized collie costume, which he dons a few times a month to live out his dream.

Toco, who maintains a YouTube channel, regularly shares videos of himself learning how to eat, play, and train like a dog. He finds activities that involve his hands the most difficult, as his "paws" often get in the way.

But despite the challenges, Toco finds the experience incredibly fulfilling. "I most enjoy doing things that only dogs do," he said in an interview with the Mirror. "It makes me feel like a proper pet."

When asked about the reactions of his friends and family to his unique hobby, Toco admitted that he is often hesitant to share it with others. "I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird," he said. "My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal."

But for Toco, the desire to become an animal goes deeper than just a hobby. "Since childhood, I have had this unspecific fantasy of becoming an animal," he explained. "I wonder whether it was a desire for transformation." And with his human-sized collie costume, Toco has found a way to turn that fantasy into reality.

Clips on Toco's social media show him engaging in a wide range of activities, from rolling over for belly rubs to pretending to sit and lift his paws and walking on a lead just like a dog.

