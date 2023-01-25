After Being Told to Pay for Everyone’s Meal, Woman Silently Leaves Restaurant

Photo by Duong Nhân, Pexels

A recent incident has sparked debate on whether a woman was in the wrong for silently getting up and walking out of a New Year's Eve dinner after being told to pay for everyone at the table, including her in-laws.

The woman, who took to Reddit and wishes to remain anonymous, had recently inherited a significant amount of money from her mother. She had been keeping the money in a separate account as she had not yet decided what to do with it.

The woman reported that her husband had been constantly bringing up the inheritance money and making suggestions as to how she should spend it. Additionally, she felt that he had been expecting her to pay for nearly everything in recent weeks.

On New Year's Eve, the woman and her husband met up with his family at a restaurant to celebrate. However, the evening took a turn when the woman found out that she was expected to pay for everyone at the table, including her in-laws.

Her mother-in-law made a joke about paying for dinner out of her "inheritance pocket," which made the woman extremely upset but she didn't show any reaction. She silently paid for her own food and drinks, and then got up and walked out of the restaurant, leaving her husband and in-laws behind.

According to the woman, her husband returned home at 3 am and was extremely angry, yelling at her and accusing her of being "pathetic" for leaving him and his family behind.

He also claimed that she had humiliated him and his family and that her actions were an attempt to get back at them for not being able to help her mother when she was sick. The woman denies this claim, stating that her actions were not meant to be taken as a form of retaliation.

The incident has sparked debate on the topic, with some arguing that the woman was justified in her actions and others believing that she should have paid for the dinner as a gesture of goodwill.

The woman's husband is still angry with her, saying that she caused a huge rift between his family and her, and that it wouldn't have hurt her to pay for the celebratory dinner .

