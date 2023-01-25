Father Sparks Controversy by Encouraging Daughter to Use Her Successful Influencer Mother for Money

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto, Pexels

A recent situation has sparked debate on whether a father is in the wrong for telling his daughter it's okay to use her mother for money.

The father, who took to Reddit and wishes to remain anonymous, was previously married to a woman named Judy, who reportedly never wanted children but had a daughter, Scarlet, with the father. After the divorce, Judy became a successful influencer and socialite, frequently traveling the world and occasionally visiting Scarlet.

Recently, Judy's grandfather fell ill and she requested to take Scarlet to India for spring break to attend the funeral. Scarlet was upset at the idea, but her father pointed out that she could "get whatever she wants" from her mother during the trip.

The father's current wife overheard and argued that he was being an "asshole" for encouraging Scarlet to use her mother for money.

The father, who has been described as regretful of his actions, is now questioning if he was in the wrong for telling Scarlet it's okay to use her mother for money.

The situation has sparked debate on the topic, with some arguing that the father was insensitive and others believing that he was simply trying to make the best of a difficult situation .

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.