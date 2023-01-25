McDonald's Employee Caught on Camera Removing Ice from Drink with Bare Hands, Sparks Controversy on Social Media

McDonald's Photo by Robi Pastores

Fast food workers have to deal with a lot of unscrupulous characters on a day to day basis and for this employee this was the case. A video posted onto TikTok on September 26th 2022 went viral after a woman can be seen shouting at a McDonald’s employee to remove ice from her drink. However, it’s what the employee does that shocked the internet.

Take a look and see for yourself

On a seemingly typical day at a local McDonald's drive-thru, one customer's request for no ice in her drink turned into a viral moment caught on camera. The video, which has since been shared on social media , shows the woman pulling up to the drive-thru window and, upon inspecting her drink, calling out to the McDonald's employee to remove the ice. The employee, who can be heard in the video, replies with a frustrated, "No ice. You don't want no ice?" before taking the drink from her.

The employee can then be seen using his bare hands to remove the ice from the drink, while muttering an apology, "No ice. I'm so sorry." He hands the drink back to the customer and informs her, "There's no ice ma'am." The customer then drives away, and the employee can be heard saying "Bye."

The incident has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many people taking sides on the matter. Some have defended the employee for his willingness to accommodate the customer's request, while others have criticized the employee for handling the drink with his bare hands. Many have also criticized the customer for her seemingly entitled attitude, as well as her lack of patience and understanding.

