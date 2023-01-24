Couple's Joke Invitation to Queen Elizabeth Lead to a Royal Surprise at Their Wedding Day

Photo by Shukhrat Umarov, Pexels

Frances and John Canning of Manchester, England , had no idea that Queen Elizabeth II would be attending their wedding at the town hall when they scheduled it there.

However, as luck would have it, the British monarch would also be there that day.

The couple, who have been together for five years, decided to send the Queen a wedding invitation as a joke at the beginning.

The Queen's office surprised them by politely declining their invitation and wishing them luck on their special day, which was something they had never expected to hear from. It wasn't until the big day itself that they learned the Queen would attend their nuptials.

When the couple found out that the Queen would be greeting them on their special day, they were astounded. The happy couple was led outside by the building's staff and into the hallway, whereupon the Queen unexpectedly entered and greeted them both, the bride told the press. In addition, Prince Philip and the dignitaries who were with the Queen welcomed them.

After receiving the invitation, the Queen and Prince Philip even changed their plans to accommodate the happy couple and spent time getting to know them.

The kind deed moved the couple, who expressed gratitude for having the Queen and Prince Philip attend their wedding.

The tale of Frances and John's marriage has won the hearts of people all over the world, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the royal family and the influence they have on people's lives. The couple will always treasure this tale of love, humor, and a dash of royalty.

Want to read more stories like this? Check out my Substack Newsletter where I talk about entertainment, science, relationships and much more.

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.