Study Reveals Managers Spend More Time on Social Media at Work Than Their Subordinates Despite Criticizing Their Use

Despite criticizing employee use of social media at work, managers and executives are actually the ones using social media more frequently during work hours, according to a recent study from the University of Bergen in Norway.

Over 11,000 people were interviewed for the study, which examined how employees use social media at work and was directed by psychologist Cecilie Schou Andreassen.

The research team gathered data on each respondent's age, gender, level of education, marital status, and managerial responsibilities.

They also asked participants about their attitudes and use of social media, including whether it was acceptable to browse Facebook while at work and how frequently they posted comments on Twitter in a given day.

The questions were designed to measure personality traits. In addition, specific details about their workplaces, such as any limitations on social media use, were requested of the respondents.

The study's findings demonstrated that top-level managers and mid-level managers both expressed more unfavorable opinions about using social networks while at work than non-managers did.

This result is in line with earlier research that revealed managers are typically concerned about how social media will affect employee productivity.

But the study also discovered that top managers spent a lot more personal time at work than non-managers on social media.

This unexpected outcome emphasizes how crucial it is for managers to lead by example and exercise caution when using social media at work.

The study also draws attention to the ongoing controversy surrounding the use of social media at work and the requirement for businesses to establish precise policies and guidelines for staff social media use.

